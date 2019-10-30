The new status legislation by Resident Commissioner in Washington Jenniffer González seeks to have Congress incorporate Puerto Rico as a territory if Puerto Rican voters choose statehood in a Nov. 3, 2020 referendum.

Statehood would become effective no later than 30 months after that date, in May 2022, according to the bill González unveiled yesterday.

Although not expected to be approved, the bill seeks that the U.S. government offers Puerto Rico statehood, for the first time.

The legislation, in turn, reaffirms the intention of the New Progressive Party (PNP) leadership to hold a "statehood: yes-or-no" referendum with the approval of the U.S. Justice Department in November 2020 with the general elections.

Under a 2014 federal law, the U.S. Attorney General can approve the ballot and the educational campaign developed by the State Elections Commission (CEE, Spanish acronym) over a referendum aimed at resolving Puerto Rico's political status, in exchange for $2.5 million to help fund the vote.

For the last plebiscite - June 11, 2017 – the Puerto Rican government started with official consultations but did not wait for the approval of the U.S. Justice Department.

"This historic bill places us on a path towards the political equality that our people deserve. The American people of Puerto Rico will have the opportunity to participate in a federally-sponsored vote and be asked the following question: 'Should Puerto Rico be admitted as a State of the Union, yes or no?" González said.

However, during the press conference, González said that although there is no new federal legislation and even without the endorsement of the U.S. Department of Justice, the Puerto Rican government has yet to call a "statehood: yes-or-no" referendum in November 2020.

Commissioner González acknowledged that her status proposal would interrupt the work of the Board overseeing the financial decisions of the island´s elected government, since the fiscal entity indicated that it will take them at least until 2024 to restructure the debt, ensure four consecutive balanced budgets, and the return of Puerto Rico's bonds to U.S. financial markets.

Republican Representative Rob Bishop said, contrary to the bill's effect, that the Board must finish its work and that PROMESA "is the road to statehood." Speaking of the measure, Bishop insisted yesterday that Puerto Rico has the opportunity to be an economic success and "needs political stability," however he praised the work of Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced.

González announced her new bill at a press conference in her office, along with Democratic Representative José Serrano (Puerto Rican for New York), Stephanie Murphy (Florida) and Donna Shalala (Florida), and Republicans Bishop (Utah) and Don Young (Alaska).

Serrano repeatedly asked about the fear of a yes-or-no statehood referendum?

The other Puerto Rican Democrat who supports statehood, Darren Soto (Florida), was not at the conference. Soto introduced a bill that would turn Puerto Rico into a U.S. state without any federal consultation and within three months.

But Soto sent his written support to the legislation.

According to González, the bill - which does not currently have a similar measure in the Senate - is co-sponsored by 29 Democrats and 16 Republicans.

Since November 2018, Rep. Bishop, former chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, has been warning the government of Puerto Rico that it needs to hold a yes-or-no statehood referendum, with the approval of the U.S. Department of Justice in order to advance its status proposal in the U.S. Congress.

For Bishop, the lack of the U.S. justice approval has allowed the island's political opposition to challenge the results of the 2017 local plebiscite, in which statehood got 97 percent of the votes -amid a boycott of opposition parties and a voter turnout of only 23 percent -.

If Puerto Rico were incorporated, this might give the island residents better access to federal programs, but it would also imply full enforcement of U.S. tax rules, including income taxes. Puerto Rico would remain outside the U.S. electoral college and without full representation in Congress.

Puerto Rico, according to U.S. Supreme Court jurisprudence, is an unincorporated territory, which belongs to but is not part of the U.S., and is not on the path to statehood.

Federal contributions

According to González, paying federal income taxes should not begin on Nov. 3, but they hope that it will happen once Puerto Rico has full representation in Congress.

Despite the optimism of some lawmakers and officials, both President Donald Trump and Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) have given an absolute "no" to statehood for Puerto Rico.

Moreover, McConnell linked the debate over statehood for Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. to the Democrats "socialist agenda" who seek to control the U.S. Senate, where Republicans have a 53-47 majority.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, Democrat Raúl Grijalva, has ruled out moving a status bill this session, given the low voter turnout in the 2017 plebiscite and that both Senate Republican leader and President Trump have rejected of any statehood proposal. However, Grijalva wants to call a public hearing to bring a general look to the debate on Puerto Rico´s political status.