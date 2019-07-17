Washington – Faced with the latest corruption charges, the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce will impose, as soon as today, new oversight mechanisms over the Puerto Rican government as a condition to access the $ 12 billion in Medicaid funds intended to be allocated to the island over the next four federal fiscal years.

The amendments will be incorporated into the bill during the committee's voting session – which begins today and can last until tomorrow – on 26 bills, including one that seeks to prevent Puerto Rico and the other territories from falling into a fiscal cliff due to a deficit in Medicaid allocations, the program aimed primarily at the poor.

As for the island, the fiscal collapse of at least $ 1,2 billion annually could start in April 2020 and leave 600,000 people unprotected.

According to the language agreed to by the leadership of the Committee on Energy and Commerce, the U.S. Department of Health and its Office of the Inspector General, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will review the bidding and contracting processes in the Puerto Rico Health Insurance Administration (PRHIA), which administers Medicaid funds and whose former director, Ángela Ávila, was indicted for corruption a week ago.

If the bill becomes law, at the beginning of 2020, all areas considered high risk for fraud, abuse and loss of funds will be audited, said Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González, who yesterday supported the legislation on the floor.

A year after the bill becomes law, the U.S. Department of Health and the Office of the Inspector General must develop a work plan to "audit and investigate the practice of contracting related to Medicaid in Puerto Rico," which has been the area affected by the corruption charges filed Wednesday by the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

After two years, and following an evaluation by the Government Accountability Office (GAO), a report must be issued on the bidding evaluation and contract award processes, including those that are not competitive or need a Request for Proposals (RFP) process.

González explained that part of the requirements would be for CMS to oversee all types of contracting and recommendations to improve "the integrity of that process."

As part of the changes, the bill states that Congress will recognize the need to develop a permanent solution for financing the Puerto Rican health system through Medicaid.

The bill, authored by Puerto Rican Democrat Darren Soto (Florida), was approved last week in the Health Subcommittee of the Energy and Commerce Committee. Since then, it already included requiring Puerto Rico and the other territorial governments in the legislation to submit an annual report on the use of funds to congressional committees with jurisdiction on that area.

It would also order the implementation of an accounting system to verify how programs are managed and another administrative structure to identify errors in payment systems.

In the wake of corruption charges against former high officials and contractors in the Ricardo Rosselló Nevares’ administration, when the original bill was approved by the Health Subcommittee, the leaders of the Committee on Energy and Commerce, Democrat Frank Pallone (New Jersey) and Republican Greg Walden (Oregon), said they would seek a new consensus language that would impose more controls on the government of Puerto Rico.

The legislation has been integrated into another measure aimed at avoiding "surprise" medical bills from health plans.

The bill proposes the federal government to fund 83 percent of the cost of Medicaid services in Puerto Rico during federal fiscal years 2020 and 2021. That percentage would drop to 76 percent in 2022 and 2023.

Under the permanent law, the federal government limits access to Medicaid funds to $ 380 million annually. And it only funds 55 percent of the cost of services. According to the new bill, Puerto Rico would receive $ 2,823 billion next federal fiscal year 2020, which begins in October.