After three years of negotiations, meetings, concessions, clashes, and even lawsuits in federal court against the administration of former Governor Ricardó Rosselló Nevares, the Oversight Board proposed a debt adjustment plan for the central government without adopting the structural and economic reforms that would allow the island to pay for that obligation.

Similarly, while the government would have achieved little to nothing regarding structural changes to improve Puerto Rico's economic situation, the Board warned creditors participating in the island´s debt restructuring process that the injection of federal funds expected after hurricanes Irma and María will be shorter than expected.

This warning about Puerto Rico's fiscal situation appears in a document by the Board, dated September 17 and October 2, but released last week by the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA).

"Rather than $69 billion in FEMA and CDBG-DR funding currently projected, FEMA and CDBG-DR total only $39 billion," the Board document states on page 10.

As a result, the period of relative economic improvement that Puerto Rico has experienced over the past two years seems to have its days numbered. And, if that were the case, less economic activity means less revenue to the Treasury and that could affect the surplus that would be available for debt repayment.

The mediation process

The Board's document would have been circulated to participants in mediation sessions ordered by Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who presides over bankruptcy cases under PROMESA Title III. Chief United States Bankruptcy Judge in the Northern District of Texas Barbara Houser leads those sessions.

Since last summer, when the mediation sessions resumed, both judges imposed a gag order on the conversations under that out-of-court mechanism, so the release of the document would represent a first glimpse on the direction of the conversations.

According to the Board's document, the reforms that the government should have implemented to boost the economy have not advanced and those initiatives the government proposed as solutions to Puerto Rico's economic stagnation are not clear. Proposals such as Invest Puerto Rico and Discover Puerto Rico are among those initiatives.

"The Fiscal Plan has not been implemented. Its implementation has faced several challenges," the document states.

There has been "little progress in advancing reforms to promote economic activity and reduce obstacles to starting a business in Puerto Rico," adds 46-page document, released by FAFAA before the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB).

"DPR (Discover Puerto Rico) has launched new campaigns, but faces an uphill battle on stakeholder alignment," adds the report, which indicates that the Board has not received any information on how the situation will be addressed.

Before Congress

Today, the House Committee on Natural Resources will review the work the Board has done over the past three years and analyze whether it would be appropriate to amend PROMESA.

The Board´s Executive Director Natalie Jaresko will have to explain in Congress the work done by the fiscal agency over the past three years.

While last month the Board showed bondholders the economic reality the island is facing, in her message to the committee chaired by Democrat Raúl Grijalva, Jaresko describes the adjustment plan as a milestone for the Board and as Puerto Rico's opportunity to reduce the debt from $82 billion to $44 billion, including pensions.

Federal funds

"More than the risk of federal funds, my real concern focuses on structural reforms," said economist Vicente Feliciano as he examined the document.

Instead of Puerto Rico receiving some $69 billion in federal funds after Hurricanes Irma and María struck the island, political pressures from Washington to ensure the proper use of such allocations have delayed and will reduce allocations to Puerto Rico, according to the Board.

According to Feliciano, the reduction in federal funds could be seen in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). After Hurricane María, FEMA almost forced Puerto Rico to request public assistance funds under section 428 of the Stafford Act.

According to the document, up to the date of that report, FEMA had not approved any cost estimates for Puerto Rico under that program.

Feliciano believes Puerto Rico will not receive $69 billion in federal funds as previously estimated but will receive much more than the $39 billion that the Board anticipated to bondholders.

"Remember that these documents are part of a negotiation strategy," Feliciano added.

For the economist, the fact that the Board recognizes the government's inaction when it comes to improving the economy and the climate for doing business on the island is concerning.

Feliciano considers that the Department of Family Affairs has not implemented the mechanisms to require participants of the Nutrition Assistance Program (PAN) to work - which should have happened this month - or the slow advance of the energy market reform are issues that Puerto Rico seems to have forgotten.

"That adjustment plan proposes a debt service of $1.5 billion, but to comply with that payment proposal over the next 30 years we don´t need two years of federal funds, we need economic activity, and nothing has been done in that line," Feliciano said about the document.

The 4 percent tax

According to the document, the elimination of the 4 percent tax credit that foreign companies pay to Puerto Rico should be added to federal funds reduction.

For the Board, this source of income could be reduced by more than 50 percent in as little as five years. Initially, the fiscal plan anticipated that source of revenue would be reduced over a decade.