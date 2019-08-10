Washington - Puerto Rican Democratic Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez (New York) is the member of Congress who raised the most money from the island’s taxpayers in this legislative session, which began in January.

Between January and June, Velázquez, the main liaison with the Democratic congressional leadership on Puerto Rican affairs, received $43,243 from island residents.

Velázquez has been key in the efforts to access funds for Puerto Rico’s recovery. She has also promoted her Democratic colleague Darren Soto´s bill to allocate $ 12 billion in Medicaid funds to the island and called for the creation of an independent commission to investigate the federal response to the emergency triggered by Hurricane María in Puerto Rico two years ago.

Former union leader Dennis Rivera ($2,000), Popular attorney Carlos Dalmau ($1,000) and attorney Miguel Hernández Vivoni ($1,000) as well as lobbyists Ónix Maldonado ($2,800) and Esteban López Rosado ($1,000) are among Velázquez´s donor.

In this legislative session, Velázquez has not accepted donations from political action committees. But even so, she has already raised $ 371,127 from different states and Puerto Rico for her re-election campaign.

Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González appears on the official website of the Federal Election Commission (FEC) with donations totaling $463,379.

However, the committee has raised $365,854 in donations from individuals over this term and only $23,700 appeared as donations made last semester. Of that $23,700, $13,200 are from Puerto Rican residents. The rest come from Florida ($5,500), New York ($2,500), Maryland ($ 1,000), Virginia ($ 1,000) and Washington, D.C. ($500).

Most of the donations that Commissioner González has received this semester are from political action committees (PAC), such as Honeywell ($2,500), Amgen ($2,500) and Cardinal Health Companies ($2,500).

As reported in April, Democrat Rubén Gallego (Arizona), one of the supporters of Soto’s pro-statehood bill for Puerto Rico, raised $24,721 in the first quarter of 2019.

Other representatives who received donations from the island during session are Republican Elise Stefanik (New York), $12,200; Democrat Debbie Wasserman (Florida), $5,500; Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema (Arizona), $5,300; Democratic Senator Patty Murray (Washington), $2,500; Republican Congressman Sean Duffy (Wisconsin), who was awarded with PROMESA authorship, $2,042; Republican Senator Cory Gardner (Colorado), $2,000; and Democratic Congressman Adam Shiff (California), $1,200.

Democratic congressman John Lewis (Georgia), $600, Republican Senator Jim Risch (Idaho), $ 500; Puerto Rican congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (New York), $ 446; and Senate Republican majority number two, John Cornyn ($ 500) also received donations from the island,