As according to press reports, former governor Rosselló Nevares signed or approved more than 200 contracts for approximately $80 million during his last days at La Fortaleza, the Fiscal Oversight Board asked the government to provide copies of all the contracts signed by the administration of Ricardo Rosselló Nevares during his last two weeks in office.

Yesterday, the Board’s Executive Director Natalie Jaresko sent a letter to the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Omar Marrero requesting the copies of “all the contracts executed by any government entity designated as a covered instrumentality.”

According to the Board, some of these contracts “do not yet appear on the Comptroller’s website.”

It was not possible to get comments from Marrero.

In the letter, Jaresko recalled that the entity established a contract review policy under PROMESA “to require Oversight Board approval of certain contracts to assure that they “promote market competition” and “are not inconsistent with the approved fiscal plan.”

She stressed that the Board contracts “of $10 million or more are subject to Oversight Board approval,” and that the entity “in its discretion may review any contract below such threshold.”

“In accordance with the Policy, we hereby request that the Government of Puerto Rico provide copies of all contracts executed by any government entity designated as a covered instrumentality by the Oversight Board (other than municipalities) during the Governor Roselló’s last two weeks in office,” the letter reads.