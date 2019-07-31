Yesterday, amid growing tension over the succession, Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares decided to appoint former Resident Commissioner Pedro Pierluisi as Secretary of State, a decision that could make the politician the first in the line of succession when the governor officially leaves office on Friday.

However, as Pierluisi's possible nomination became public, versions anticipated that Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz would oppose the appointment. According to sources, Rivera Schatz intends to govern the island, and in recent days has topped succession lists within much of the New Progressive Party (PNP) leadership.

"I am against (Pierluisi's appointment). He has a serious conflict of interest with the (Oversight) Board," said PNP representative José "Quiquito" Meléndez.

PNP Senator Nelson Cruz Santiago said that as far as he knew, Pierluisi would not have enough votes to be confirmed in the Senate.

Pierluisi was Rosselló´s contender in 2016 PNP primaries and lost by 10,704 votes. He was Resident Commissioner in Washington D.C. between 2009 and 2016. Since losing the primaries, he has served as an attorney for the law firm O'Neill & Borges, which assists the Oversight Board in government bankruptcy proceedings. According to the law firm website, Pierluisi is on leave since yesterday, so he is not serving as a lawyer.

First signs

Rumors on the possible appointment started yesterday late afternoon in the House, a body that, along with the Senate, would have to give its endorsement for Pierluisi to become the island´s Secretary of State.

House Speaker Carlos "Johnny" Méndez referred Rosselló Nevares' determination to nominate Pierluisi as his virtual successor to majority legislators.

Late in the evening, Méndez, as House president, called the legislative body for an extraordinary session on Friday, at 1:00 p.m. Senate might do the same today, Wednesday. Rosselló Nevares' resignation is effective August 2 at 5 p.m.

El Nuevo Día sources point out that Pierluisi's appointment comes after La Fortaleza considered a list getting shorter and shorter for several days.

"They started with a list of about 15 (possible successors) and now there are very few because the circle seems very small,” said a source.

The governor would have to make the appointment moments before leaving office, which could be approved in both legislative bodies.

Legal issues

El Nuevo Día learned that those close to the governor recommended that he makes the appointment of the Secretary of State just before leaving office so that this official start serving as governor without the consent of the House and Senate.

The legal theory is based on an amendment to Law 7-1952

-dated May 2, 2005- establishing the succession to the governor´s office. According to that amendment, a secretary of state who has not been confirmed by the Senate and the House may serve as governor if he is absent.

The law, authored by former representative Jenniffer González, states that to assume the permanent position of governor, a secretary must have been ratified, except in the case of the Secretary of State, except as provided in Article IV Section 9 of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.

The constitutional provision referred to as an exception is the election of a governor by the Legislature when a successor does not meet the requirements.

That statute also exempts confirmation in both bodies for an interim governor.

The Popular Democratic Party (PPD) minority has already warned they will challenge any move implying a successor whose position has not been confirmed by the Legislative Assembly.

"We urge the PNP leadership to avoid a constitutional crisis that the people do not deserve. If the PNP legislative leadership does not fully trust that Governor Rosselló will honor his constitutional duty to send the appointment of the Secretary of State for legislative advice and consent, we must immediately unite and make a judicial proposal to protect the stability of the island on behalf of the entire legislative branch," Popular Democratic Party (PPD) representatives Eduardo Bhatia, Rafael "Tatito" Hernández, and Luis Vega Ramos said in a joint statement.

For constitutional law expert Carlos Ramos this unprecedented legal scenario may unleash a succession crisis that will end up in the Puerto Rico Supreme Court, which may decide on the issue relatively swiftly.

Ramos considered that this 2005 amendment to the succession law is not entirely clear and that the statute's explanatory statement establishes the legislative intention that any replacement of the governor has the legislative advice and consent beforehand.

"I understand that, although that isolated sentence gives way to that interpretation (that would make the appointment's legislative confirmation unnecessary) when you look at all contexts, it does not find grounds in the law,” Ramos said.

"Anyone who becomes governor and was elected by the people needs some legislative confirmation," he added.

The potential constitutional crisis joins political controversies that have plagued the Rosselló Nevares administration in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) accused several Rosselló Nevares' government officials, including former Education Secretary Julia Keleher, advisor Alberto Velázquez Piñol, and formerHealth Insurance Administration Chief Ángela Ávila, of corruption.

Then, the Center for Investigative Journalism revealed an 889-page of a profanity-laced Telegram group chat between the governor and 11 of his closest collaborators targetting women, politicians, and journalists, among many other sectors. Based on the information on the chat, different lawyers warned about possible crimes stemming from the conversations.