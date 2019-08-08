Washington - Jenniffer González - who the New Progressive Party (NPP) legislative leadership wants for governor through the rest of the term - describes herself on her official website as a “lifelong Republican activist for Puerto Rican statehood.”

If Wanda Vázquez, in agreement with the legislative leadership, decides to nominate her as Secretary of State and resign González would become governor facing significant responsibilities such as restoring the island´s credibility, navigating Donald Trump´s storms and fulfilling the high expectations of people.

In 2016, González ran with former Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares. After winning with 48.8 percent of votes -some 23,500 more than Popular candidate Héctor Ferrer Ríos- González became the first woman to hold the office of Washington Resident Commissioner. She was sworn in on January 3, 2017.

González just turned 43. As stated on her website, “a product of the Puerto Rico public schools,” she has a bachelor´s degree in Political Science from the University of Puerto Rico and holds a Juris Doctorand Master of Laws degree (LL.M.) from the Puerto Rico Interamerican University Law School.

Her career as an elected official started 17 years ago when she won a seat in the House of Representatives in a special election. All of her high- ranking positions were legislative.

She was House Speaker between 2009 and 2012. González also chairs the U.S.Republican Party in Puerto Rico.

After the leak of a profane, offensive chat between Rosselló Nevares and his top aides, targetting different sectors, she asked for his resignation as president of the PNP. It took her a week to demand his resignation as governor.

Amid the uncertainty that led Pedro Pierluisi to the governorship, González - who was on an official Congressional trip from July 27 to August 1 - avoided supporting him.

In the U.S. House, González is part of the Natural Resources Committee – as Resident Commissioners do traditionally-. In this session, as a minority, she is also in the Science and Technology and Transportation Committees.

In Congress, she had to deal with the emergency Hurricane María caused in Puerto Rico on September 20,2017 leading to nearly $49 billion in disaster relief funds.

But she also had to deal with Trump´s outbursts and insults to Puerto Rico and its leadership. She decided to join Trump´s re-election campaign at the end of June, after rejecting that in 2016. The U.S. President and Republican congressional leaders Trump, along with Republican congressional leaders, have put up a wall to statehood.

At a time when the federal government is imposing more restrictions on the island's access to emergency funds, due to recent corruption cases and last month's political and constitutional crisis, former Secretary of State and former Senate President Kenneth McClintock believes Gonzalez's ties with the Republican Party "may benefit Puerto Rico”.

Rosselló Nevares, affiliated here with the Democrats, went so far as to say that he wanted to punch Trump, who is very unpopular on the island. "She can speed up funds better than anyone else," said McClintock, a friend of González.

Former Governor Aníbal Acevedo Vilá thinks that " Puerto Rico´s credibility problem in Washington is about corruption and lack of effectiveness in the PNP government, it is not a problem of Republicans versus Democrats.