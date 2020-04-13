WASHINGTON – A $570 million package previously committed to financing the government's health plan Vital, and was no longer needed after the increase in Medicaid funds, has been made available to the government of Puerto Rico for a month.

The head of the Health Insurance Administration (PRHIA), Jorge Galva, said yesterday that he returned the money to the Puerto Rico Treasury Department in mid-March.

This $570 million package from the health plan could be used to address recent emergencies, such as the January earthquakes and the coronavirus pandemic.

For this Puerto Rican fiscal year, which ends in June, the Board - overseeing the Puerto Rican government finances - budgeted $1.224 billion in local funds to finance the Vital Plan, which now has a monthly cost of $325 million.

But with the increase in Medicaid funds effective since December 20, the U.S. government's contribution to funding that program services on the island - known as FMAP - increased from 55 percent to 76 percent.

In March, PRHIA determined that it would have a surplus of $570 million from the local government package to fund the Vital Plan.

An allocation of $5.742 billion in Medicaid funds for federal fiscal years 2020 and 2021 became effective last December. This federal fiscal year, which ends in September, the government of Puerto Rico would have $2.823 billion available.

In January, the Board indicated that it was in conversations with the government of Wanda Vázquez Garced to use any surplus from the health plan in unique investment priorities that will bring relief to the island.

The Board approved the use of $160 million to address the coronavirus pandemic in Puerto Rico making it clear that those funds were coming from the "emergency reserve" they created.

The entity also approved a $787 million economic stimulus plan from the Puerto Rican government. It´s not been said that the economic stimulus plan is in any way financed by the surplus funds of the health plan.

Retroactive Payment

On the other hand, PRHIA executive director expects that the increase in reimbursement to the Vital plan healthcare providers for Medicare services will reach over $200 million between January and September 2021, after getting the approval of the U.S. government at the beginning of the month.

The new rate became effective this month. But PRHIA intends to authorize reimbursements retroactive to January.

"We are going to cover from January through March," Galva said, however, new rates for outpatient medical providers through Medicare Part B took effect this month.

The law that increased Medicaid funds conditioned the release of $200 million for federal fiscal years 2020 and 2021 on the Puerto Rico government guaranteeing that the Vital health plan - which largely finances the Medicaid program - would dedicate 70 percent of Medicare payments to doctors and providers of outpatient health services.

A few days ago, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) decided to grant the $200 million annually, after approving PRHIA plan.

For Milliman company, the increase in payments to Medicare doctors and providers could reach $186 million between now and June 2021.

However, Galva said these are "conservative estimates" and that before the end of the month, he expects to have in order retroactive payment for January through March.

The law that authorized the increase in Medicaid funds also requires the Puerto Rican government to present, no later than December, a plan to reform the contracting process for the health plan; to appoint someone to ensure the integrity of the program in six months and in coordination with CMS; to comply with the rules seeking to avoid errors in payments and establish quality controls of eligibility in 18 months.