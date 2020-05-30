Washington - "We speak English here" and we don't have to listen to music in Spanish, insisted a woman from Wisconsin who verbally harassed a group of Puerto Ricans living in that state.

Amid racial tensions that have stirred up in the United States during Donald Trump's presidency, Ramón Luis Cancel and three of his friends were victims of ethnic and racial harassment.

The incident went viral on social media. "We were having a nice day," Cancel, who lives in Wisconsin Dells, told El Nuevo Día in a telephone interview.

A native of Caguas, Cancel is one of the tens of thousands Puerto Ricans who left Puerto Rico after Hurricane María hit the island.

'F*ck this music. It sucks. You're in America.' — This Trump supporter berated a Latinx family for playing music while barbecuing in a park

The hotel company where he worked on the island offered him housing and temporary work in Wisconsin Dells, known for its tourist attractions and less than two hours away from Milwaukee.

He could not work due to the coronavirus pandemic from March 17 until last Sunday. Before going back to work in the hotel, last May 20, Cancel decided to enjoy the best weather since the summer of 2019 and went to the "beach" with his friends Carlos Yamil González, Héctor Matos, and Vanesa León.

Lake Delton, six minutes from his home and a place his neighbors consider as the nearest "beach", was full of people, many of them Latinos.

It was a nice and happy afternoon until an American woman - a non-Hispanic white woman - who said she had been fishing, came over to verbally harass them simply because she could not tolerate listening to the Spanish-language music echoing through the area. "She came to us because we were (among the different Latinos groups there) the ones nearer to her," Cancel said.

The woman shouted hateful expressions. "Us Republicans who love Mr. Donald Trump don't want to hear this 'fucking crap'... It's not American music. This is America... and the United States of America speaks English," she told them, among other things.

Cancel began recording about a minute after the woman started harassing them. Cancel said the video includes the voice of a Mexican citizen who told this woman that she was harassing Puerto Ricans, who are U.S. citizens.

These Puerto Ricans living in Wisconsin do not know who the woman was and don´t seem interested in pressing charges against her. Cancel said that despite the unpleasant experience, they only received solidarity from other people in the park and their co-workers.