Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares reacted yesterday with a promise of cooperation to statements by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) special agent in charge of the San Juan Division, Douglas Leff, about dramatic bribes and of a “critical” moment looming in the fight against corruption in the government.

Rosselló Nevares said that, as an example of his government's effort against corruption, the Office of the Special Independent Prosecutor’s Panel announced – shortly before the Governor's speech – that today they will file charges against Mildred Villegas Rivera, former head of the Administration for the Socioeconomic Development of the Family (ADSEF, Spanish acronym).

“Our government wants to eradicate corruption and will always be willing to collaborate. We are going to be there to collaborate,” said the governor at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in Miramar and added that they will be available throughout the process.

Rosselló Nevares' statements come at a time when he is being questioned about government corruption. Earlier this week, Raúl Maldonado Nieves, son of former Governor’s right-hand man on financial matters, Raúl Maldonado Gautier, openly accused Roselló Nevares of corruption and suggested that there were checks inside drawers at La Fortaleza.

He also told the press that there was an order to conceal an audit report on the donations of Unidos por Puerto Rico. The Governor and First Lady Beatriz Rosselló, whose office led this initiative, have denied such insinuations.

In fact, yesterday the Governor insisted that there were no checks in the drawers at La Fortaleza and reiterated that Maldonado Nieves' expressions are totally “false” and “incoherent”.

“The accusations are false, and I made it clear,” said the governor and added that Maldonado´s allegations are ”so absurd to some extent” that he found it “difficult” to articulate “a categorical refutation of such allegations,” and indicated that he has already denied these accusations.

“Today there is a case that proves right the opposite. A complaint was made about something that was happening in ADSEF. They immediately denounced, made the complaints and took action on the person ... Everyone who has committed an act of corruption… we are not going to cover it up, but we are going to expose them and let the weight of the law to come down on them,” added the Governor.

He did not answer whether ADSEF’s former head had any coordinating role in his 2016 political campaign.

The Governor said that, as far as he knows, Chief of Staff Ricardo Llerandi is the only La Fortaleza official called to testify before a grand jury.

Likewise, he insisted that Maldonado Gautier’s dismissal responded to a matter of trust and not in response for having reported to the FBI an alleged “institutional mafia” within the Treasury Department, an agency headed by that official.

He stressed that, at the time of the dismissal, he urged Maldonado Gautier to cooperate with local authorities, even though the former official explicitly reported that he had taken the complaints to the U.S. law enforcement agencies.

“The matter with Secretary Maldonado was a matter of trust. When I asked him to resign, I invited him to do what he had not done before, which was to present all the evidence they have to the entities so that they could act on it. If he has any evidence, then he has to present that,” Rosselló Nevares said.