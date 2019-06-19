Washington - President Donald Trump referred yesterday the appointments of the current Board members to the U.S. Senate, at a time when they anticipate that the entity may need a new judicial decision to avoid interrupting operations in mid-July.



Trump said that the term of the appointed members ends August 30, when the initial term of the appointments made in 2016 by former President Barack Obama expires.

Just as Trump was sending the appointments of the seven members of the Board - more than a month and a half after announcing his intention to do so - the leadership of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources warned that it will take "several weeks" just to obtain the documents to convene a confirmation hearing.

Since the extension granted by the First Circuit Court of Appeals –after ruling that Board members were unconstitutionally appointed- expires on July 15, the Board returned to the appellate court yesterday to request a new extension.

In February, the Boston First Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that since Board members are principal federal officers and were not confirmed by the U.S. Senate, the appointments of the seven members of the Board - José Carrión III, Carlos García, Andrew Biggs, David Skeel, Ana Matosantos, José Ramón González and Arthur González - were unconstitutional.

Originally, that court allowed 90 days for the President to reconfirm current board members or appoint new ones, and for the Senate to confirm them. On May 6, the appellate court granted an extension for another 60 days until July 15.

These moves by President Trump and the Board yesterday, which seemed choreographed, came as the nine members of the U.S. Supreme Court are expected to discuss whether or not to review the First Circuit´s ruling tomorrow. The Supreme Court will probably announce the decision on Monday.

The White House announced they were sending the nominations to the Senate with a new statement denouncing corruption and mismanagement by the island's government and politicians.

According to the official statement, some politicians in Puerto Rico have mismanaged the finances of the Puerto Rican people for a long time, leading to more than $100 billion in debt and unfunded obligations. The release adds that mismanagement, corruption, and neglect continue to harm the people of Puerto Rico, who deserve better from their government.

The White House also showed support to the concept of the Board, created by PROMESA and overseeing the finances of the Puerto Rican government. The release says that Puerto Rico's future health and growth depend on financial restraint, debt reduction, and structural reforms and that the work of the Puerto Rico Oversight Board provides the stability and oversight necessary to address these chronic problems and provide hope for a brighter future.

A tight schedule

The appointments came before the leadership of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee when the Senate has 13 session days left between now and July 15. The House and the Senate are scheduled for the July Fourth between July 1 and 5.

"We appreciate the President’s decision to nominate these individuals and to ensure the FOMB can continue to function in line with congressional intent. Once we receive all requisite paperwork for these nominees, we will proceed with the normal, regular order process, starting with a full committee hearing," said Committee Chair Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), a Republican, and Democratic spokesperson Joe Manchin (West Virginia) in a joint statement.

Six of the seven Board members were appointed by Obama following congressional recommendations as provided by PROMESA allows. The seventh member, José Ramón González, was appointed directly by the former President.

Rolando Emmanuelli, attorney for the Electric and Irrigation Industry Workers Union (UTIER), and who has also challenged the appointments, said he will go Friday before the First Circuit to oppose a new extension. Emmanuelli hopes the federal Supreme Court will review the case, as they are also challenging that the Board has been allowed to continue making fundamental decisions after February 15.