As if it were cumulative evidence, governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares began to list a dozen initiatives that he said seek to address government corruption.



He spoke, among other things, about the creation of the Office of the Inspector General and the new Fraud Control Units for Medicaid.

"Corruption troubles me," the governor said during an interview with El Nuevo Día on the eve of his family vacation in France to see the last game of the Women's World Cup, which took place yesterday.

It was his way of reacting to the huge corruption scandal that currently keeps government contractors, the Health Insurance Administration (PRHIA) and the Treasury and Education departments under the scrutiny of FBI agents.

The last two weeks have been particularly intense for his administration. Firstly, there were reports on federal investigations into several agencies. Then, former Treasury Secretary Raúl Maldonado Gautier denounced an alleged "institutional mafia" in that agency, an action that triggered a series of reactions that resulted in the ousting of the official hours later.

Later, Raúl Maldonado Nieves, the son of the former Secretary and who was also a government subcontractor and was involved in a controversy early this year, publicly accused Rosselló Nevares of corruption and said that he had witnessed the governor requesting to change an audit report on the distribution of aid from the Unidos por Puerto Rico initiative, led by the Office of the First Lady.

All these allegations have been denied by the Governor and by the First Lady Beatriz Rosselló.

Amid the controversy, Rosselló Nevares and his press team limited public comments on the administration's corruption scandals, especially if they arose from questions related to the Maldonado Nieves allegations which triggered a police investigation whose origin is not entirely clear.

In an interview with El Nuevo Día, Rosselló Nevares said he had nothing to do with that investigation and addressed many of the questions he had left unanswered about corruption in his administration, the ousting of Maldonado Gautier, and the effect these scandals have on Puerto Rico's recovery, among other issues.

Right now, reportedly, there are investigations into the Treasury Department, the Health Insurance Administration, the Education Department, among other public agencies. How much does this concern you or trouble you?

- Corruption troubles me, but part of my job is to address and fight corruption. That was my commitment. When you say you're going to fight corruption and you implement mechanisms to fight it, you're going to find corruption. It doesn't go away. (The governor listed the initiatives he has adopted to fight corruption.)

You say that now we see cases of corruption because they are being identified. That idea implies that this problem comes from way before as if it were something endemic or institutionalized in the government.

- What I am saying is that our commitment is to fight corruption, no matter who is involved. If you see my records, every time we have information regarding a public official, far or close, we take action. In some of the cases, actions were taken and it turned out that there was no illegal activity. Our commitment is to fight corruption, to identify it, to have all the mechanisms in order to be able to fight it and to collaborate with other entities, such as the federal government. Such actions alarm people, there is no doubt about it. I'm here to fight that.

The problem is that, in the last few weeks, allegations of corruption against you came from the son of one of your closest collaborators (former Treasury Secretary Raúl Maldonado Gautier). In that scenario, how can Puerto Rican taxpayers trust that the money is handled honestly? This is an important issue...

- I know. There are two things. Trust can be undermined by stories and insinuations, but when things are cleared, one has to look at the evidence. The evidence is that our administration has complied with taxpayers (in the management of public funds). I understand. The thing is, in this environment, you're always subject to criticism and sometimes you're subject to attacks. What I hope is that things can be separated, that I can continue to operate effectively in order to produce results. I know that there are some people who benefit from being prophets of the apocalypse. I'm going to make sure that Puerto Rico continues to move forward, that our economy continues to move forward, that unemployment rates remain low, that revenues continue to rise. That gives people confidence. My expectation is that, faced with allegations and speeches that I have already said are false, they can see the results and know that these actions are good, positive.

You had affirmed that the only official from La Fortaleza that federal investigators had interviewed is (Chief of Staff Ricardo) Llerandi...

- Yes.

That includes you...

-Yes (he has not testified). And it was Llerandi who was asked for information.

When Maldonado (Gautier) spoke of an "institutional mafia" within the Treasury, you decided to oust him because you lost confidence in the official. What I don'tunderstand about your explanation is why, before making that determination, you didn't talk to him and ask him for details about the "institutional mafia" that he was denouncing.

- I thank Raúl Maldonado for the work he has done in our administration. This decision was not about blaming him for something, but a question of trust. When trust is damaged, it is difficult to regain it, especially in a high-ranking position, which interacts with all agencies. The reason was not that he identified a problem in the agencies. A year ago, the same thing happened in Family Affairs. The secretary (Glorimar Andújar) brought us her concerns, we swiftly took action, and the secretary is there (she was not dismissed). What is problematic is that, if, in effect, you come to the conclusion that there is an "institutional mafia," that requires several previous steps. That doesn't happen from day to night. When you have that fiscal entity with so much responsibility and in which so many people trust and you have this type of action that comes out of nowhere, then trust is damaged. I invite him to share all the information.

Why did you oust him without talking to him first and asking about the "institutional mafia"?

- Maldonado is a very capable and very intelligent man. I know he is a good person. It is doesn´t seem compatible to me that, from one day to the other, he mentions that there is an "institutional mafia". That requires, once again, an analysis, an investigation, an adjudication of guilt, and there was not even one complaint filed before the Department of Justice. The Secretary of Justice (Wanda Vázquez Garced) and him worked on many things together. By presenting this, in a situation missing a link, he damaged the trust. And for me that's important. In that position, which is so far-reaching, the highest trust in the government is required. I have had to make determinations that are not easy because what I have to look at, at the end of the day, is whether my determination helps us have the best government performance.

Are you aware that part of the population may have interpreted Maldonado's ousting and, later, the police investigation against his son (Raúl Maldonado Nieves) as reprisals for the allegations they made?

- I am subject to criticism and attacks. I don't victimize myself because I knew that was going to happen once I took office. Raúl Maldonado (Nieves), made some false allegations against me. I denied that, and I left that there. I have no further comments about him. I don´t wish him or his family bad. I do want to reiterate that I am going to protect the rights of all Puerto Ricans, whether they are friends or those who write or say negative things about me. I, as governor, have to understand that they have the right to say whatever they want, as long as they don't break the law. I'm going to protect those rights. As the governor, I would never use the power of my position to persecute them. I have too many things to do. Honestly, I am focused on producing results. I know the maelstrom… the narrative, but I have to keep on working.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed in documents, and in different ways, a limited willingness to release recovery funds for Puerto Rico and has branded local governments as corrupt. How can you work on that limited federal will with so many ongoing investigations into alleged corruption in your agencies?

- It's difficult. As we see this, in the microcosm of what is happening here, fighting insinuations of corruption is somewhat like walking on quicksand. When we go to the data, everyone can have an opinion, but everything is based on data. Insinuations, however, they are more difficult. There are people who might be a little more inclined to believe or want to believe insinuations. It is not the same as providing objective data, such as the economy growing by 4 percent. But, even so, we have been able to work with federal agencies in an effective manner (he mentions as an example the management of federal funds for Education, Housing and the Treasury departments).

The announcement of your vacations raised criticisms about the moment you choose, with all these allegations of corruption.

- This is the first vacation I've had in two and a half years. The other vacations were at weekends. Holidays with my family, this is the first time. It is the first time in the life of Pedro Javier (the governor's youngest son) that I take a vacation. I planned them two and a half months ago. I thought that July was a natural month to do it and that the weekend of July 4th was an ideal date. I have been dealing with this issue for weeks. I have been doing two or three conferences a day. I'm here to face the situation, but I also have responsibilities to my family. I don't know if it's a break, but I'm sure it's a period that will fill me with satisfaction because I am sharing it with my wife and children. Those who oppose that they have their right, but I have made that decision and if you compare it with any other governor, I am sure that no one waited two and a half years to take a vacation.

It had been said that the county system draft bill would be ready and submitted for the legislative session that ended a few days ago. Why wasn't that bill introduced?

- That bill is far-reaching. We are talking about a reform of the entire government. It's about aspiring that, instead of a central government doing public policy and providing an enormous number of services and municipalities with a precarious fiscal situation, we can have a future in which the role of the central government is to establish public policy and oversight, while the regions will provide most of the services with economic autonomy to do so.

Why couldn´t you stick to the agenda set?

- This type of confrontation with the system is shocking, and we began by having countless meetings with mayors and lawmakers to address several important public policy issues in order to reach that final point. Discussions include the geographic distribution as well as the autonomous source of income they would have, what the political structure would be and which services municipalities will absorb from the central government. We are going to work on this step by step. I hope, at least, to take one of those steps this semester to rationalize the regions.

Is the problem resistance at the municipal or at the legislative level?

- I think it's (resistance) in general. There is resistance, but there are also genuine concerns and questions. I am not going to impose the answers to these questions. We are going to work on this together. What is clear is that something has to be done. This brings sustainability to the government structure because there is a significant expense reduction and services can be provided in a better way, the government will be closer to the citizens and accountability is direct. I saw the sense of urgency when I saw that without Law 29 (which exempts municipalities from contributing to the Government Health Plan and the retirement of public employees), 30 municipalities would cease to operate. And we would reach 60 or 65 in five years. What we want to do with Law 29 is help municipalities so that they can continue providing services to citizens, the elderly, garbage collection, and that it all continues while we build this new structure.

If the situation is this serious, why is the Oversight Board challenging the implementation of this measure in court? Don't they understand, don't they believe you, don't they trust?