Washington - Amid Governor Rosselló Nevares political instability, U.S. President Donald Trump yesterday seemed to add fuel to the flames by stressing that Puerto Rico's governor, with whom he has had disagreements recently, "is under siege."

Five days after the crisis triggered by a leaked profane and derogatory group chat between Rosselló Nevares and his closest collaborators targetting women, homosexuals, obese people, the dead and talks about persecuting political opponents, Trump slammed Puerto Rico leaders in a series of tweets.

"A lot of bad things are happening in Puerto Rico,” tweeted Trump. Previously, when it was revealed that the U.S. President wanted to stop aid for the island, Rosselló Nevares said that he was willing to “punch the bully in the mouth.”

Trump wrote two tweets insisting that Puerto Rico's leadership is corrupt and, as usual, targetted his main nemesis since Hurricane María, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto, who became famous in the U.S. precisely for her early public complaints about the slow and inefficient federal response to the emergency unleashed by that hurricane on September 20, 2017.

The U.S. President falsely claimed again that the island has received more than $90 billion in federal assistance to mitigate the damage caused by Hurricane María.

"A lot of bad things are happening in Puerto Rico. The Governor is under siege, the Mayor of San Juan is a despicable and incompetent person who I wouldn’t trust under any circumstance, and the United States Congress foolishly gave 92 Billion Dollars for hurricane relief, much of which was squandered away or wasted, never to be seen again. This is more than twice the amount given to Texas & Florida combined. I know the people of Puerto Rico well, and they are great. But much of their leadership is corrupt, & robbing the U.S. Government blind!," Trump wrote.

The White House intervened Tuesday on the debate over the crisis Rosselló Nevares is facing and stated that the "unfortunate events" of the last week in Puerto Rico validated "the president's concerns about administration, politics, and corruption" in the island's government.

However, yesterday, after a massive and historic demonstration that gathered tens of thousands of protesters in Old San Juan demanding Rosselló´s resignation, Trump saw the best way to criticize the island's governor in his Twitter account –with 62 million followers-.

In fact, disaster relief funds for Puerto Rico after Hurricane María total nearly $49 billion, including emergency nutrition assistance allocations and FEMA administrative expenses that the federal government includes in its analysis.

Of those $49 billion, El Nuevo Día's most recent estimates indicate that less than $20 billion has been released, almost nothing for reconstruction projects or permanent works.

Carmen Yulín reacts

Unlike other Trump's controversial tweets - with his own unfortunate record in terms of the treatment of women, minorities and the press - no one defended Governor Rosselló Nevares, who also did not respond to the U.S. President.

However, Mayor Cruz answered: “President Trump you never got it; and you never will. This is not about you; this is about the dignity of the Puerto Rican people."