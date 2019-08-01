In a ceremony with family and friends, former Resident Commissioner Pedro Pierluisi was sworn in yesterday as Secretary of State, and that put him steps away from becoming the successor of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló Nevares, whose resignation will be effective tomorrow at 5 p.m.



Pierluisi is aware that his confirmation is uphill, given versions that Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz wants the position, and has allegedly threatened to drop his appointment. The Secretary of State position also requires House confirmation.

That's why, in an interview with El Nuevo Día, Pierluisi repeated, over and over again, that he wants to be heard, to be given a chance to prove that he has the capacity to be the governor amid Puerto Rico´s rough political waters.

He says he has not negotiated a pardon for the possible crimes allegedly stemming from the chat between the outgoing governor and his closest collaborators.

He also says that since he was a legal advisor to the Board, he has the capacity to effectively confront the entity overseeing Puerto Rico's finances.

He claims that he is not considering political aspirations for the 2020 elections, and assures that, if he becomes governor, he will have an open-door policy in La Fortaleza.

You’d take office as Secretary of State and likely become the governor under extremely difficult circumstances… What makes you come back?

- First of all, I love my homeland. We all have to do our part. I have this opportunity because the governor offered me this appointment and I stepped forward. It’s what I have to do. I feel qualified to lead Puerto Rico in these difficult times.

Was there any kind of negotiation? Did you promise the governor a pardon?

—That was not considered in this process. The governor basically interviewed me. He wanted to know what I thought, my vision, what I could do as his successor.

Since your name appeared for the position, your work for O’Neill & Borges and legal advice to the Board have been questioned. Isn't there a conflict there?

-The firm I worked for until today (yesterday), because today (yesterday) I submitted my resignation, serves as external lawyers for the Board. I was part of the team, and the advice to the Board, when I was asked to do so, was strictly legal in nature.

You are also being questioned because of your family ties with the Board chairman José B. Carrión. How is anyone going to trust that you will face the Board having those ties?

—If I have the legislative endorsement and I become governor, my only duty is to the people of Puerto Rico. As it has always been in my public life, Puerto Rico will go first. Here, there is no conflict or loyalties competing.

And when they call you from the Board pressing you?

-Who better than me to make claim to that Board? I know PROMESA from top to bottom. I know the Board from top to bottom. That Board respects me. I will make all the claims I have to make for the good of our people.

Some legal theories suggest you wouldn't need advice and legislative consent...

"I have not studied that point in detail because I want to enjoy the Legislative Assembly’s advice and consent." I want to be asked all the questions they have, and I want to have the opportunity to answer them. I’ll have the greatest deference to lawmakers because they deserve it, but the same way, I want them to give me due process and to listen to me.

Have you already started conversations with the legislative leadership?

-I waited for the governor's appointment to be official. I had some preliminary conversations yesterday (Tuesday) with some leaders, but it's really today (yesterday) that I'm receiving and making calls to make myself available and answer any questions they have because that should be the process.

Do you have any electoral aspirations for 2020?

-I don't have that in my mind right now. We have to focus totally on keeping the boat afloat and not burning the house, on re-establishing an effective relationship with federal authorities, with Congress, on motivating our public servants, a vast majority lending a hand so that the government can continue with its mission…

Have you spoken directly to Thomas Rivera Schatz, who has allegedly expressed his intention to stop your appointment?

-We have communicated electronically and we will meet tomorrow (today)... He and I have always had a good relationship, friendship, and mutual respect. What I hope is that they have an open mind and that I was not prejudged.

What would you do with the chat controversy? Right now, the Department of Justice is conducting and there is an investigation which has raised doubts about whether there is a legitimate intention to investigate.

-I understand there's already an ongoing investigative process in the Department of Justice. I was Justice Secretary and I respect that Department and those investigations. It is important that the investigation proceeds and we will see where it ends.

Some anticipate a possible constitutional crisis if your nomination or the successor of Gov. Rosselló Nevares gets complicated... How do you perceive the legal scenario?

-We have to say enough to uncertainty and instability. Here, we must move forward. If they don't confirm me, it would be really sad and I'm not saying it just for me, but for Puerto Rico. We can’t keep getting stuck with unnecessary controversies or dilemmas. There's a lot to do.

You have been Secretary of Justice, Resident Commissioner, and PNP president... Aren't you part of the political establishment that protesters repudiated?