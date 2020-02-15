WASHINGTON.- In terms of proposals for Puerto Rico -where the Democratic presidential primary election will be held March 29- Senator Bernie Sanders (Vermont) is far and away from his main rival right now, former South Bend (Indiana) Mayor PeterButtigieg, according to analysts.

"There is no comparison, Bernie has presented much more comprehensive ideas, such as a Marshall plan," said Federico de Jesús, senior advisor to Power4PuertoRico. This coalition has called on the candidates, even with activities in Iowa and New Hampshire, to present comprehensive proposals on Puerto Rico, including self-determination, the fiscal crisis, debt relief and access to federal programs.

No one has a longer track record on the island among Democratic candidates for the White House than Senator Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts), one of the eight remaining candidates in the Democratic race to run in next month's primary in Puerto Rico. But the Vermont senator is ahead of the rest of the candidates, including Senator Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota) and other senators who left the race.

After the first two votes of the 2020 primary race, Sanders, who won the most votes in the first two nominating contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, and Buttigieg - leading in the number of committed delegates, 23 to 21 - are now the two most successful Democratic candidates for the White House.

Former Vice President Joseph Biden and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg have previously presented their proposals in op-eds published in El Nuevo Día which have already been reviewed. Therefore, today's focus is on the other leading candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Among those candidates still running, Warren was the first to come to the island to campaign in January 2019.

Sanders, Warren, and Bloomberg have specific sections focused on Puerto Rico on their websites.

On his website, Sanders - who has San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz as his campaign co-chair and is supported by Puerto Rican Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who became a liberal star- reaffirmed the commitment he has made as a senator to promote a significant cut to Puerto Rico's public debt and strengthen the social welfare network, ensuring parity in Medicaid, nutrition assistance and veterans' benefits, and the intention to promote "quality public schools".

"For too long, the people of Puerto Rico have faced inadequate assistance and colonial exploitation in the wake of natural disasters, a decade-long crippling economic crisis, and unjust human suffering," Sanders said.

A spokeswoman for his campaign said that includes leaving behind austerity measures the island faces due to decisions by the Oversight Board that controls public finances or the local government itself.

The spokeswoman told El Nuevo Día that Sanders, as in the 2016 campaign, supports the idea that Congress should hold a status referendum "in which the Puerto Rican people can decide if they want to become a state, an independent country or reform the current 'Commonwealth' agreement," referring to the current territorial status.

Sanders said that the immediate release of aid that the Donald Trump administration has been withholding will be among his first executive orders. The candidate also insisted, as he has done through legislation, that he will work to approve a sort of Marshall plan for Puerto Rico, which he estimated, right after Hurricane Maria, at $146 billion.

Under Sanders' plan, in turn, Puerto Rico would be eligible for funding to transform its energy system under the New Green Deal the senator has endorsed.

The Vermont senator rejected excluding Puerto Rico from federal cabotage regulations, which are part of the 1920 Jones Act, a demand made by wide sectors but opposed by the main U.S. unions, his electoral committee said.

As for Buttigieg, he included Puerto Rico in the plan he describes as "El Pueblo Unido: A New Era for Latinos".

Away from the Washington debate until he proposed himself before as president of the Democratic Party and now as a candidate for the White House, Buttigieg does not have a history of working on Puerto Rico and has built a series of ideas about the island along the way.

"My support for Buttigieg has to do with broader issues (about politics in the United States). I am pro-statehood, a centrist, moderate Democrat, and I am concerned about Sanders and Warren's positions moving to the left, in my view," said Giovanni Boschetti, one of those in Puerto Rico aspiring to be Buttigieg's delegate, who, until recently, was virtually unknown.

On March 29, Democratic candidates will seek 51 of the island's 58 delegates to the July Democratic presidential convention to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In an apparent reference to a constitutional amendment allowing all U.S. citizens to vote for the president of the United States no matter where they live, Buttigieg has stressed that "Puerto Rico should have immediate representation in the Electoral College".

He also said that "if the people of Puerto Rico want statehood, that should be welcomed. "We saw the direct consequences of Puerto Rico’s disenfranchisement with the Trump Administration’s disastrous denial of aid after Hurricane María — every citizen deserves a full voice,” said Buttigieg in his proposal for Latinos.

When he announced his candidacy, Buttigieg indicated in his first message that the democracy he defended in the Armed Forces will be affected while citizens from Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico don´t have “political representation like the rest of us".

He then explained that Puerto Rico's status is a self-determination matter.

Buttigieg has also advocated to eliminate disparities in Medicaid funding and to extend the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) to the island, according to a spokeswoman. "Pete will be committed to rebuilding and revitalizing Puerto Rico through a long-term economic recovery strategy," his electoral committee said.

As a senator, Warren has the most extensive list of proposals and complaints to the federal government.