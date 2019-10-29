Federal prosecutors are conducting investigations into the use of recovery funds Congress allocated to Puerto Rico through the CDBG program.

This is what Stephen Muldrow told El Nuevo Día in his first in-depth interview since took the oath of office as the United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico.

Three weeks after being sworn in, he is still analyzing possible changes and strategies in that office, but he said he is already considering incorporating more resources to monitor the flow of federal funds through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

"We have different teams that are investigating (the use of CDBG funds). So, it's worth finding out if it makes sense to have a task force just for that," Muldrow said.

The use of those funds tops Muldrow´s priority list since he focused on the need to project confidence in Washington D.C. so that they release the rest of the funds approved.

"I want to do everything I can so that Washington officials, who have the resources to help the people of Puerto Rico, have confidence in the process. I know we are doing a lot of things in the sense of having people monitoring that money," Muldrow said.

On October 17, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney admitted that recovery funds had been deliberately stalled "because we thought that place was corrupt. And by the way, it turns out we were right."

A few days later, HUD Secretary Ben Carson admitted to Congress that they knowingly failed to comply with a federal law that requires to issue funding notices to states

Puerto Rico regarding the use of federal relief funds. Carson said then that "a lot of what we do is dictated by common sense."

Meanwhile, HUD Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development, David Woll said they missed the deadline to issue a notice because they were waiting for an audit by the Office of the Inspector General on Puerto Rico's "capacity to manage those funds" and the appointment of a monitor.

Do you have instructions from Washington to investigate the use of these CDBG funds?

-The truth is that my job is to seek justice. My job is to investigate corruption and any crime someone may be committing... I don't see colors, I'm not a politician. I'm not going to go into the comments by other government officials. All I can talk about is my job, and my job is to do justice, and that's why I'm here.

Do you feel these expressions may somehow represent some kind of pressure or may influence your work?

-The truth is that the only pressure I have is the pressure to do a good job for the people of Puerto Rico. That's it. I don't feel any kind of pressure from anyone.

But President Donald Trump said last August, "Puerto Rico is one of the most corrupt places on earth. Their political system is broken and their politicians are either Incompetent or Corrupt."

-The President is the person who gave me the job and, as I indicated in an announcement, I thank the President who gave me the opportunity to serve as United States Attorney in Puerto Rico to work as hard as I can to improve society. The truth is that I don't get into politics, talk about comments like that.

Muldrow did not elaborate on the nature or type of investigations into CDBG funds, due to his strict policy of not commenting on ongoing investigations.

Similarly, Muldrow stressed that he will neither promise nor advance events.

"We're certainly still investigating corruption, but I'm not going to say when things are going to happen," he said.

"I can only say that we are still investigating. My method is to announce results, not to announce if we're going to do anything in the future," he added.

He admitted that he is not used to the media. He said that before arriving in Puerto Rico, he had only held three press conferences during his last 10 months in Tampa Attorney´s Office.

Muldrow peered out his office and greet us with his slow way of speaking. We had the interview in his office because in the conference room - where interviews have usually been conducted – one of the teams was holding a meeting around a table full of papers.

Muldrow made it clear that he could not talk about specific cases, so he declined to comment on the charges against former Education Secretary Julia Keleher, former Health Services Administration (PRHIA) Director Ángela Ávila, or former Fortaleza advisor Alberto Velázquez Piñol.

Nor did he want to talk about the "ghost" employees case, which was publicly commented on by federal authorities. He also said nothing about the investigations into the Telegram chat scandal.

He also refused to comment on whether there would be charges against other officials or former officials, as former US District Attorney Rosa Emilia Rodríguez promised in August.

Rewards for Informants

On the other hand, Muldrow did say that one of the strategies will be to promote cooperation with investigations through economic compensation for "whistleblowers."

He said that he will promote this practice especially in cases of conspiracy for corruption, fraud, money laundering, and drug trafficking, among others.

"Investigating fraud and public corruption is extremely important to me and I will try to develop an area where I have worked, which is called parallel proceedings," Muldrow said. "In addition to working on criminal investigations, we seek civil investigations."

He stressed that using whistleblowers has been an extremely successful component in large-scale fraud cases he investigated in Tampa before his appointment in Puerto Rico.

"When I was First Assistant and Acting U.S. Attorney

in Tampa from 2013 to this year, the office got more than $1.5 billion in that kind of program," he said.

He explained that through a sealed complaint by a whistleblower, authorities can start a criminal investigation, as well as a civil one that could result in the payment of large sums of money. In that case, Muldrow said the person who brings the information could receive 15 percent or 25 percent of that money.

"We are talking about informants who are in the case, who know about the fraud... For example, in one case where we received over $350 million, in a bribery scheme, whistleblowers received over $70 million," he said. "It's a way of giving an incentive to people who know about the fraud scheme."

"Within the information we receive from this person, we're also going to investigate chiefs, presidents, and officers of companies that have a responsibility, whether criminal or civil, where they have to pay," he said.

Although there has been a special prosecutor assigned to such cases, Muldrow assured that he is going “to put more resources into those types of cases."

Regarding bank frauds, which led to interventions in the last months, he just indicated that the investigations will continue.

Against money laundering

Meanwhile, the official revealed that after meetings in Washington D.C., he succeeded in having two prosecutors assigned to work on a money laundering case - of which he did not provide details - as part of the effort to fight drug trafficking.

"I've been having meetings to allocate more resources to money laundering because we're succeeding in seizing bulk cash. Last year, through ICE-HSI (Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement), it was more than $60 million," Muldrow said. "I know we can do more and we're going to do it. One of the things we need is the people... we need witnesses."

He stressed that he will continue to work with state authorities and said he will review existing agreements to determine which ones need to be adjusted.

Although he didn't say which ones he would review, some include federal prosecution for car-to-car shootings and violent crimes at business owners' homes.

On firearms trafficking, he said he will continue with Rodríguez's initiative while stressing that he has plans to work with colleagues in Florida since they suspect firearms for criminal organizations on the island come from that state.

Possible change of philosophy

On the other hand, Muldrow reiterated his respect for the work done by Rodríguez, his predecessor for 13 years at the US Attorney´s Office, and stressed that she managed to allocate resources to deal with the growing number of cases.

"I doubt another district attorney in the United States has been here as many years as she has," he said.

Although he did not detail whether there may be a change in philosophy, Muldrow did not rule out a possible reorganization.

"I'm talking to every employee, to the judges, to the heads of the agencies. When you have all that information, you may make changes to see how we can put people in a place where they can make the best use of their talents. If that requires making changes, that's what I'm going to do," he said.

Muldrow thinks the fact that he has previously worked in Puerto Rico and that he speaks Spanish helped him be considered for the position on the island.

However, he did not want to comment on whether the federal Justice Department preferred to send someone without local ties to face cases that would come.

According to Muldrow, before accepting the position in Puerto Rico, he was aware of the challenge before him, since it is known that it is one of the districts with the most cases filed, proportionally, at the United States level.

Muldrow assured he never cut ties with Puerto Rico. He worked in the US District Attorney´s Office in Puerto Rico between 1995 and 2001 when he went to Florida.

He recalled that when the U.S. Department of Justice offered him the job last January, it took him less than a day to take it.