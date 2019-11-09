As public knowledge of the Oversight Board increases, so does the level of disapproval of the federal entity, as reflected in the most recent release of El Nuevo Día Survey.

36 percent of participants say they know "a lot" or "enough" about what the Board represents and does. This level of knowledge is higher the 26 percent recorded in last May’s Survey and the 20 percent recorded a year ago, in November 2018.

Meanwhile, 63 percent said they were "against" the Board, and only 13 percent openly said that they support the fiscal agency, without objections. This level of support represents a three-point drop from the 16 percent reported in The May Survey, and an eight-point drop from the 21 percent reported in the survey conducted exactly one year ago.

The highest level of support for the Board was recorded in October 2016, just a few months after its creation, when it achieved 69 percent. The current level of opposition is five points higher than the 58 percent reported in The May Survey and 11 points higher than in the November 2018 Survey.

Rejection to the Board dominates among members of all political parties, including 62 percent in the ranks of the New Progressive Party (PNP), 67 percent in the Popular Democratic Party (PPD), 67 percent among members of minority parties and 60 percent among non-affiliates.

Low level of importance

El Nuevo Día Survey participants also question the level of importance of the Board for Puerto Ricans.

37 percent feel that the Board is "very" or "quite important" for the island at this time, regardless of whether they are for or against it and how the entity works. But this level of importance shows a decrease of eight percentage points when compared with the Survey conducted six months ago when 45 percent of participants saw a degree of importance for the Board.

60 percent also feel that the Board has a “little” or a “not important” role right now, compared to 52 percent who thought so in the May Survey.

Likewise, 24 percent of those interviewed believe that the Board is beneficial to the island while 76 percent of participants think otherwise.

In the last two Surveys –May 2019 and November 2018- 27 percent of participants thought the Board was beneficial, compared to 73 percent who did not see it that way.

An entity inclined to protect the interests of bondholders

For about half of the Survey participants, 47 percent, the Board is more inclined to protect the interests of bondholders. 19 percent feel that the focus of the fiscal entity is to improve the economic situation of the island, while 25 percent gave other answers and 9 percent are not sure what to think.

The perception that the Board protects bondholders shows a seven percent increase compared to the May Survey, when it reached 40 percent.

Similarly, the feeling that the Board is focused in improving the island’s fiscal situation shows a six-point drop in the same period, from 25 percent in May to 19 percent now.