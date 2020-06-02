Washington - The U.S. Supreme Court brought some relief to the Oversight Board by ruling that the mechanism to appoint the entity´s members is constitutional.

In a unanimous decision - with two concurrent opinions - the highest U.S. court decided that the members of the Board exercise “primarily local powers” and therefore do not require confirmation by the Senate.

The decision validated the mechanism, based on Congress' power over the island, used to appoint the Board members. Six of the members were proposed by the Congressional leadership, and one by former President Barack Obama, without requiring Senate confirmation.

In February 2019, the First Circuit Court of Appeals gave way to the argument by the investment firm Aurelius and the insurance company Assured Guaranty, and labor union UTIER, who alleged that the members of the board are federal officials, not territorial and then who must be confirmed by the Senate under the Constitution’s Appointments Clause.

Under the U.S. Constitution´s appointments clause, the U.S. President has to send principal federal government officials appointments for Senate confirmation.

The opinion, authored by Justice Stephen Breyer, would allow President Trump to appoint new members to the Board through the same mechanism used under the Barack Obama administration or by submitting their appointments to the U.S. Senate for confirmation under PROMESA.

The appointments of the seven members of the Board - Jose Carrión III, Carlos García, David Skeel, Andrew Biggs, Ana Matosantos, José Ramón González, and Arthur González - expired on August 30. However, yesterday the White House did not seem interested in replacing, in the short term, the members of the Board.

A White House official said the Board has an important mission to stabilize Puerto Rico's finances, something that previous Puerto Rican leaders did not take seriously “for decades.” According to the official, the fact that appointments to the Board were confirmed will allow continuing with the Board´s important work in partnership with "reformist leaders" such as Governor Wanda Vázquez and Commissioner Jenniffer González.

In a statement, the Board said it is "looking forward to continuing its work" and that it is "paramount that we turn the corner from this crisis as soon as we can.”

The nine Supreme Court justices said that because of the decision they reached, "there is no need to consider

whether to overrule the 'Insular Cases' and their progeny", as UTIER requested. Nor did they find it necessary to examine the de facto officer doctrine used by the First Circuit to validate the decisions of the body, even if the appointments were unconstitutional.

The court held that the appointments clause " does not restrict the appointment of local officers that Congress vests with primarily local duties" under the U.S. Constitution´s Appointment Clause.

"Some Board actions, of course, may have nationwide consequences. But the same can be said of many actions taken by many Governors or other local officials. Taking actions with nationwide consequences does not automatically transform a local official into an “Officer of the United States,” the court added.

The court ruled that the “Board’s statutory responsibilities consist of primarily local duties, namely, representing Puerto Rico in bankruptcy proceedings and supervising aspects of Puerto Rico’s fiscal and budgetary policies."

In a concurring vote, Judge Sonia Sotomayor questioned the constitutionality of PROMESA, arguing that the powers of the Board violate the "compact" with Puerto Rico and the guarantees the United States gave to the United Nations that the island had achieved self-government.

"I am skeptical that the Constitution countenances this freewheeling exercise of control over a population that the Federal Government has explicitly agreed to recognize as operating under a government of their own choosing, pursuant to a constitution of their own choosing," Sotomayor said. But, she added that argument - as the court's opinion acknowledges - was not made directly in this case.

In another concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas said he agreed with his colleagues' decision but felt that it should have been made clear, without hesitation, that appointments are made based on the power that the Constitution gives Congress over the territories.

Both Breyer and Sotomayor noted that the decision to eliminate tax privileges granted by Section 936 of the federal Internal Revenue Code to manufacturing companies on the island aggravated the fiscal and public debt crisis.

"Compassionate Imperialism"

For constitutionalist Carlos Ramos, professor at the Inter-American University, the Supreme Court reflects a vision of "compassionate imperialism," but at the same time, the position that "it is not necessary to touch the Insular Cases doctrine" - which established that Puerto Rico belongs to, but is not part of the United States - to reaffirm all the power of Congress over the island.

"By leaving the jurisprudence of the Insular Cases intact, because it mentions them as 'highly criticized,' but does not revoke them, in practice, it validates them. Now this case is virtually the most recent in that doctrine," said Rolando Emmanuelli, the attorney representing UTIER.

Commissioner González said the court's decision confirms “that we are a colony without political or economic power." Meanwhile, former Governor Alejandro García Padilla, under whose administration PROMESA was imposed, said Judge Sotomayor "has made the strongest expressions of recognition of the Commonwealth that had ever been heard from a U.S. Supreme Court justice."

While yesterday's decision puts an end to PROMESA's challenges regarding the legitimacy of the Board members, insurance company Ambac Assurance started another battle.