Although Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares stressed yesterday that if the Oversight Board insists on cutting pensions, he will not support any agreement with bondholders, the federal entity is negotiating with other constitutional bondholders in an attempt to gain more supporters to the deal they just signed with the Lawful Constitutional Debt Coalition (LCDC), sources told El Nuevo Día.



According to these sources, who requested anonymity, negotiations are active and can result in more plan support agreements (PSA) in the coming weeks. This process comes amid the filing of the central government's adjustment plan, a proposal the Board will bring before federal district judge Laura Taylor Swain next month.

Yesterday, at a press conference, the Board Executive Director Natalie Jaresko did not provide details of the ongoing negotiations but stressed that the deal with LCDC lays the groundwork for a major agreement on the island's debt.

If the Board's strategy succeeds, Puerto Rico would reduce its bond debt from about $35 billion to $12 billion, and almost half the annual payments on debt from an average of $4.2 billion a year to about $1.5 billion.

“We’ve reached a significant milestone for Puerto Rico. The end of bankruptcy’s in sight,” Jaresko told reporters yesterday.

According to Jaresko, PROMESA authorizes the Board to file the government's adjustment plan to Swain without requiring government or Legislative endorsement. She also explained that, currently, the Board is not clear if after the plan is confirmed, it would be necessary for the Puerto Rican government to adopt legislation. According to experts, an adjustment plan approved by court has the force of law.

LCDC holds $3 billion in General Obligations (GOs) and Public Buildings Authority (PBA) bonds, so the group barely represents 10 percent of the current debt under both instruments, which is about $17 billion. However, according to Jaresko, the agreement with LCDC is an essential step to promote a plan that allows removing the cloud hanging over Puerto Rico, potential investors, and businessmen on the island.

On Sunday, after three months of negotiations, the Board announced that LCDC bondholders agreed to exchange their vintage bonds for new ones (supported, in turn, by taxes charged by the government) and about $2 billion in cash from public coffers.

As part of the agreement, the Board would pay up to $300 million in fees and commissions that will come from funds to be separated in order to complete the deal.

LCDC bondholders would exchange their GOs at a rate of 64 cents on the dollar, and PBA bonds at the rate of 73. However, in both cases, under certain conditions, LCDC bondholders, who stand out becausethey have debt issued before 2012, would receive up to 89 percent of the principal they lent to the government.

The agreement on the table

After reaching an agreement with LCDC, the Board decided to make an offer to all bondholders who hold the GOs and PBA series which the entity considers null and void.

Specifically, the Board claimed in court that GOs and PBA bonds issued in 2012 under the administration of Luis Fortuño, as well as the issuance of $3.5 billion sold under the administration of Alejandro García Padilla, are invalid. The Board argues that they would have been sold above the 15 percent limit on annual debt service, as provided in the Constitution.

In short, and in a move similar to the one made in the Sales Tax Financing Corporation (COFINA), the Board proposes to this group of bondholders to accept a cut between 42 and 65 percent instead of fighting in court.

However, the agreement with the LCDC and the Board´s offer could be described as a kind of up and down. If bondholders who own the allegedly invalid debt prevail in court, they will receive the same payment as the LCDC.

In contrast, if the Board succeeds in court and that debt is declared invalid that would represent an immediate saving of nearly $7 billion, since these creditors would not see a cent. On the other hand, LCDC bondholders would obtain a higher recovery with payments of 83.4 percent and 87.3 percent to GOs and PBA bonds, respectively.

Under the agreement, if the parties go to court, a litigation trust will be created to deposit part of the money bondholders will receive. The government would receive $272 million or $991 million, depending on which party prevails in the controversy.

Rosselló sets his stance

However, for Rosselló Nevares and his team, the possibility of additional revenues is useless if cutting pensions remains on the Board's agenda.

Rosselló Nevares said that one can analyze the details of this agreement with GOs, but if it begins with something that is "already unacceptable to our government, it is not a negotiation."

He added that he is willing to consider agreements with unions and bondholders, but "we are not going to do it if all this is linked to pensions cut."

"We worked a lot on this originally until it came to pensions and we asked [my team] to get it off the table," Rosselló Nevares added.

The effect of the agreements

The deal with LCDC joins the agreement with the Official Retirees Committee (COR), which negotiated a cap of 8.5 percent in pension cuts to some 60,000 retirees, and the agreement with the United Public Servants Union of Puerto Rico (SPUPR, Spanish acronym), which promises to restore the savings belonging to another 65,000 public employees still active.

For the Board, these agreements translate into classes in favor of the adjustment plan to be filed before Judge Swain.

However, for the government, these agreements imply that the Board begins to separate funds in government bank accounts for creditors.

The agreement with LCDC, for example, commits about $2 billion in public coffers and another $900 million of the excess cash in the government's main account. The SPUPR agreement commits another $1.36 billion in cash to public employees who are under the so-called System 2000.

Meanwhile, the agreement with COR involves up to $4 billion between available cash and future government revenues.

Thus, through just three agreements, the Board has committed at least $5 billion of the money in public coffers. Such commitments come to light as Rosselló Nevares fights with the Board over the approval of next fiscal year's budget.