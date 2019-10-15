Washington - When U.S. Supreme Court justices today discuss the constitutionality of the appointments of the members of the Oversight Board, they will be faced with arguments seeking to move them into the fundamental debate on Puerto Rico's colonial problem.



It will be the third time since January 2016 that the U.S. highest court holds an oral hearing on a case that requires the review of a constitutional issue that affects the relationship between Puerto Rico and the United States.

The nine U.S. Supreme Court justices will examine today, in an 80-minute debate with the parties, the Boston First Circuit Court of Appeals´ decision declaring that the board had been unconstitutionally appointed, but conferred validity to their actions.

Just eight months ago, the appellate court determined that the members of the Board overseeing the fiscal decisions of Puerto Rico's elected government – had been unconstitutionally appointed because its seven members are principal U.S. officers and should have been selected by the President with the advice and consent of the Senate as provided in the U.S. Constitution Appointments Clause.

At a time when Congress was drafting the legislation that would later become PROMESA - which imposed the Board and created a restructuring process for much of Puerto Rico's public debt - the U.S. Supreme Court took on two other cases that accentuated the broad and malleable power of the federal legislative branch over the island.

On one hand, at the oral hearing on the Sánchez Valle case –which took place on January 13, 2016, and the decision was issued the same day the House imposed PROMESA – thE U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the “ultimate source” of a territorial government’s power to prosecute is federal power, thus Puerto Rico’s true source of prosecutorial authority is the United States Congress.

In oral hearing held March 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court examined the constitutionality of the federal bankruptcy code, which was invalidated four days after the decision on the Sánchez Valle case and the House passed PROMESA.

In an opinion delivered by Justice Clarence Thomas, the Court held that although a 1984 amendment excluded Puerto Rico from Chapter 9 of the federal Bankruptcy Code, it did not remove the island "from the scope of the preemption provision" of that section.

That is, just four days apart, the U.S. Supreme Court decisions accentuated the power of Congress to impose the Board on Puerto Rico and to create a public debt restructuring mechanism controlled by that fiscal entity and a new territorial bankruptcy court.

Today, the highest court will examine the first significant challenge to the stability of PROMESA amid requests to repeal the Insular Cases doctrine, which experts say permeates –without alluding to it- the decision by the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals, and an effort by the federal government and the Board to argue that if appointments to the fiscal entity require Senate confirmation, the same may apply to the island's elected officials, such as the governor and lawmakers.

For constitutionalist Carlos Gorrín, a professor at the Inter-American University School of Law, Washington is in a difficult situation regarding the island's colonial problem, and stressed that the U.S. Supreme Court´s decision on the cases of Sánchez Valle v. the people of Puerto Rico and Franklin v. Acosta Febo, cleared the way for PROMESA.

Amid the discussion about PROMESA, former Solicitor General Donald Verrilli, now an attorney for the Board, intervened in the Sánchez Valle case about the Double Jeopardy Clause to tell the court that the "ultimate source of sovereign power in Puerto Rico" is the U.S. government.

"That arrangement can be revised by Congress, and federal and Puerto Rico officials understood that Puerto Rico’s adoption of a constitution did not change its constitutional status," said Verrilli, who now, as an advisor to the Board and along with the U.S. government - argues that the mechanism used to appoint the members of the Board is constitutional and does not require compliance with the Appointments Clause.

Experts consulted by El Nuevo Día, such as constitutionalists Gorrín and Carlos Ramos, also an Inter-American University School of Law professor, and former federal bankruptcy judge Gerardo Carlo Altieri, doubt that the federal Supreme Court will now want to invalidate fundamental aspects of PROMESA or alter the Insular Cases doctrine that created the concept of unincorporated territories, which belong to, but are not part of the United States.

Professor Ramos said the crisis in Puerto Rico, both fiscal and in terms of what has commonly been called the Commonwealth status, affects recent discussions about the island before the U.S. Supreme Court.

However, he also mentioned the interest of the Puerto Rico Supreme Court -in the Sánchez Valle case- and federal judges on the island like Gustavo Gelpí in challenging the status quo - to promote the island's incorporation - and the fact Puerto Rican Justice Sonia Sotomayor is in the highest U.S. judicial forum.

"There will be more cases," Ramos said, referring to efforts to extend federal programs such as the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or achieving full access to Medicaid or federal nutrition assistance for Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, lawyer Domingo Emanuelli said that at a time when the U.S. government and the Board itself argue that if the First Circuit's decision is confirmed that will represent a risk for the autonomy to elect Puerto Rico's officials -such as the governor and lawmakers- this case could "help to decide on the status."

Emanuelli does not believe that the U.S. Supreme Court will agree to place the decision on whether the U.S. Senate should confirm the appointments of the members of the Board and the same level of the constitutionality that Puerto Rico can, based on federal law, have authority to elect its local government.

But, he thinks that the federal government's position - embraced by the Board and the Puerto Rican government - represents an expression of "the crudest colonialism" and fuels the perception that there is "institutional mistreatment" by the United States toward Puerto Rico.

Jessica Méndez Colberg and Rolando Emmanuelli, attorneys for the Electrical Industry and Irrigation Workers Union (Utier), will use the last 10 minutes of the hearing to advocate for the repeal of the Insular Cases doctrine or, at least, not to use that doctrine to resolve the case.

In the Insular Cases doctrine decided at the beginning of the last century with discriminatory and racist language, the U.S. Supreme Court created the category of unincorporated territory, which states that Puerto Rico belongs to but is not part of the United States, that the federal Constitution does not fully apply on the island, and that it is not on the path to statehood.

The appellate court avoided alluding to the Insular Cases, which Judge Juan Torruella, at the First Circuit oral hearing, stated they could not contradict.

But both Gorrín and Professor Ramos said that this doctrine permeates to the case on the constitutionality of the Board and it is important to discuss that, at least, in the oral hearing debate.

Two court justices brought up the doctrine of Insular Cases last week in an oral hearing on a Louisiana case (Ramos v. Louisiana), challenging the constitutionality of non-unanimous jury rule on federal criminal trials. As in Puerto Rico, in Louisiana, the verdict of a jury in a criminal case does not have to be decided unanimously.

On one hand, Justice Samuel Alito raised whether the Supreme court “should brush aside” what he described as “the old Insular Cases that reflect attitudes of the day.” Meanwhile, Justice Stephen Breyer asked whether the highest court “might have to revise” the Insular Cases.

"If the U.S. Supreme Court were faithful to its precedents, it would have to resolve that the power of Congress is broad and malleable, so it can go over - by using the Territorial Clause - the Appointments Clause," Professor Ramos said.

According to the Appointments Clause, the U.S. president must directly appoint principal federal officers, with the U.S. Senate advice and confirmation.

Gorrín, for example, indicated that if the U.S. Supreme Court confirms the First Circuit Court of Appeals' decision, - which he doubts – that would modify the Insular Cases doctrine since it would indicate that Congress when legislating on Puerto Rico, is prevented from excluding the Appointments Clause.

In Downes v. Bidwell (1901), the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Congress may exclude the Uniformity Clause - which does not imply fundamental rights either - when legislating on Puerto Rico.

"I am inclined to think that the court will not want to break the tradition of Insular Cases," despite being the product of a racist, discriminatory and old vision, because there are too many things at stake," said former judge Carlo Altieri, recalling that the debt restructuring process is well advanced and that the U.S. highest court does not generally leave territorial political issues in the hands of Congress.

Utier's attorneys say that if the U.S. Supreme Court decided not to use the doctrine of Insular Cases, it would still have the Territorial clause as the basis for the case and that if Puerto Rico were no longer an unincorporated territory, the island would not be interpreted as having been incorporated.

"We are not asking the court to go into the situation of whether Puerto Rico should be incorporated or not," Méndez Colberg said, pointing out that it would remain in the hands of Congress "to continue with the governance of the territories," but that Puerto Rico future status should remain in the hands of a self-determination process by the Puerto Rican people.