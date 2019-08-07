The nine Supreme Court justices are tasked with determining who will be in charge of the island until next year, balancing the weight of the Legislature's constitutional duties against the powers of officials at the time of their nomination.

These points are at the core of the arguments filed yesterday by the Senate, newly sworn-in governor Pedro Pierluisi and the government, represented by the Justice Department´s Office of the Attorney General as part of the process following the lawsuit by the Senate challenging Pierluisi's oath of office.

On Monday, the Supreme Court decided to accept a lawsuit filed by Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, representing the legislative body, arguing that Pierluisi illegally occupies the governor's position since his appointment as Secretary of State was not confirmed by the Senate.

The powers of a Secretary of State appointed during a Legislative Assembly recess, the intention of the members of the Constitutional Convention when establishing the line of succession for a governor, and the separation of powers between the Executive and Legislative branch are at the core of the arguments filed to the Supreme Court.

The Senate reiterated its position that Pierluisi should leave the position immediately and that decisions made since Friday, when Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares' officially left office, should be declared invalid.

The Senate argued that Pierluisi Urrutia´s swearing-in and assuming the governorship are null, since the Puerto Rico Constitution clearly establishes that to become governor, following Rosselló Nevares' effective resignation, Pierluisi Urrutia should have previously held the position of Secretary of State at the time of that resignation was effective.

According to the Senate, that never happened since that chamber could not fulfill its constitutional duty to advise and confirm the appointment, therefore they ask the Supreme Court to order Pierluisi to immediately cease his functions.

On the other hand, both Pierluisi and the government defended the succession process implemented Friday, when Rosselló Nevares officially left office.

To this end, in their respective arguments, they pointed out that a Secretary appointed in recess has all the powers and faculties of a permanent Secretary, the only difference is that an appointment in recess expires - if not confirmed or rejected by the Legislature - when the ordinary legislative session following the nomination ends.

"We have found no Constitutional provision indicating that a Secretary of State, appointed in recess has fewer powers or duties than a Secretary of State, appointed during a legislative session with the advice and consent of both chambers. On the other hand, our legal system establishes that an appointment in recess has all the powers, faculties, duties and attributions of office as if he had been permanently appointed," argued the Attorney General's Office.

A difficult analysis

This lawsuit brought the Judicial branch to the heart of the institutional crisis Puerto Rico has been going through for several weeks.

According to several constitutional experts, the Supreme Court could resolve the case within the next week. The highest court imparted a sense of urgency to the controversy by limiting the deadline for the parties to file their arguments than 24 hours since the case was filed, said law professor Jorge Farinacci Fernós, who part of a panel held at the Inter-American University Law School, at a time when arguments were arriving at the Supreme Court in San Juan.

However, the solution to the case will be framed in a series of technicalities that most Puerto Ricans do not know about, said Constitutional Law professor Carlos E. Ramos González.

For example, the Supreme Court will have to determine if those challenging Pierluisi have the right to do so, Ramos González said. Similarly, the court will have to apply the science of interpreting the spirit or intention of the law (which in legal jargon is identified as legal hermeneutics), said Yanira Reyes Gil, dean of Academic Affairs at the Inter-American University Law School.

"As Supreme Court justices know that everyone is watching, I think they are going to try to do a good job," said Reyes Gil, in stressing that court is facing a “very high” responsibility.

In that sense, according to Farinacci Fernós, although the best thing for citizens would be for the Supreme Court to hold an oral hearing to reach a decision on a case that will transform the lives of Puerto Ricans and the history of the island, this is likely not to happen.

The future of Puerto Rico will depend on a majority decision (that is, at least five justices) or unanimous consent, according to the rules established by the Supreme Court, Ramos González said.

Also, the Supreme Court could be inclined to issue a decision - which would only resolve this particular case and force the courts to act similarly in future cases - instead of issuing an opinion that would set the route to follow, Ramos González said.

And there could also be a solution without having to declare Law 7-2005 unconstitutional.