The U.S. Attorney’s Office will present 30 witnesses against the defendants in the case of “ghost” employees or contractors in the Puerto Rico Capitol if the offer to plead guilty does not advance.

The defendants are Ángel Figueroa Cruz, Senate Office of Government Affairs director; Isoel Sánchez Santiago, incorporated International Legislative and Government Consulting Group, Inc. (ILGCG); and Chrystal Robles Báez, incorporated Global Instant Consulting Group (GICG).

Yesterday’s status hearing minutes state that prosecutor Timothy Henwood reported that the prosecution "is interested to enter into negotiations," after having preliminary conversations with the defense.

The minutes adds that it is anticipated that the case can be resolved through a plea agreement.

Edgar Sánchez, who represents Figueroa Cruz, said that "there is still no offer."

"There is a possibility that there may be an offer," Sánchez told El Nuevo Día.

"The court always allows to discuss the resolution of cases, but Ángel has not stated that he is going to plead guilty," the attorney added. He also said that since he is in the process of studying the evidence, he cannot close the door to analyzing any possible offer.

According to the hearing minutes, the Attorney’s office submitted 500 pages of evidence on June 7 and they are expected to present additional documents regarding Robles and Sánchez next week.

If there is no agreement, the prosecution anticipates that they will present 30 witnesses during the trial, which may last seven days.

The three defendants were arrested last May 30. Judge Besosa stressed that the calendar previously announced will not be altered, not even by the possibility another attorney joining the defense of Figueroa Cruz, as mentioned in the courtroom, according to the hearing minutes.

Defendants have until July 26 to file any motion previous to the trial, including any motion to plead guilty, which, if filed, would be addressed at a hearing on July 30.

The trial is scheduled to begin on August 7.

The defendants face wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges.

This is the first federal indictment related to the investigation into ghost employee contracts in the Puerto Rico Capitol, which began to be uncovered when now-former representative Samuel Pagán resigned and with the allegations of one of his employees, Luis Hiram Delgado, who was asked to bill as if he was an International Legislative and Government Consulting Group contractor when he was not.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico, Rosa Emilia Rodríguez, explained on the day of the arrests that Sánchez and Robles incorporated their companies Global Instant Consulting Group and International Legislativeand Government Consulting Group on January 1, 2017. That day, the current legislative leadership was taking office after winning the majority both in the House and the Senate during the 2016 general elections.

The U.S. Attorney indicated that on 15 occasions Robles “certified and requested payments indicating that she had attended the Office of Governmental Affairs to provide professional services as detailed in the two GICG contracts, when in fact on those days the defendant did not attend the Office of Governmental Affairs or provide professional services.”

"Actually, the defendant did not provide professional services and she was somewhere else," Rodríguez said.

As part of the scheme, Robles and Sánchez “utilized the personal identifying information of numerous individuals, without their knowledge or consent, in order to give the impression that defendant Robles-Báez, as an “Intergovernmental Coordinator” on behalf of GICG, had provided those individuals with professional services, when in fact no such services were ever requested by those individuals.”