Washington - The Donald Trump government told the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) that if Puerto Ricans want to vote for President, nothing prevents - as Governor Ricardo Rossello has suggested - the government of Puerto Rico to call a referendum on the island to determine the position of its residents regarding candidates for the U.S. Presidency.

They obviously warn that this election will be symbolic and will not be added to the Electoral College that decides who will be the President, because judicial decisions have made it clear that the U.S. Constitution does not allow it.

In addition to participating in presidential primary elections, the argument submitted to the IACHR by the U.S Deputy Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), Kevin Sullivan states that Puerto Rico may also organize a vote for the United States general presidential elections in November every four years.

The U.S. representative asked the IACHR for the dismissal of the independent complaints filed by lawyer Gregorio Igartua and former governor Pedro Rossello alleging that the lack of participation of the island's residents in Presidential and Congress members elections represents a violation of their human and civil rights.

Sullivan - after referring to the fact that the government of Puerto Rico maintains a "broad“ self-government – goes a long way in his efforts to defend the United States.

In his June 28 communication -disclosed this weekend-, Sullivan maintained that within the colonial relationship of the island, there are some electoral processes related to the federal government.

Within this group of electoral processes, he seeks to highlight as significant votes those for presidential primaries of the American parties and the election of a delegate in the federal House, as Resident Commissioner, a position with no vote on the floor.

There is no reference to PROMESA and the imposition of the Oversight Board

Sullivan recognized as the first vote in favor of statehood the plebiscite on June 11, 2017. Based on that plebiscite, he said, the government of Puerto Rico has launched a process of requesting statehood before Congress, which outcome that "The United States cannot predict".

Yesterday, the position of the federal government raised criticism from all political parties on the island.

Resident Commissioner Jenniffer Gonzalez said she would have preferred the recognition of the undemocratic nature of the territorial status, and that statehood remains as "the only viable political status with a relationship with the United States, not territorial and not colonial."

Meanwhile, for Jose Aponte, New Progressive Party (PNP) representative, it seems unfortunate that the federal government, "at this point", intends to develop some theory about the island´s self-government, after approving PROMESA and imposing the Board under the Barack Obama administration by maintaining the colonial status.

Aponte also denounced that they do not want to recognize the 2012 plebiscite, since it would mean accepting that "the people do not want to maintain the territorial condition".

For Independent Senator Juan Dalmau, the Trump government "admits the crime, but does not want to recognize it as a crime", and highlighted the part in which Sullivan tells the officials that "if they wish ... they are also free to move to any state".

"It is hypocrite to hide the fact that they have a regime in which we cannot govern with the faculties and minimum rights that any human being deserves," said, on the other hand, the Popular representative Luis Vega Ramos, who said that the U.S. shows "resistance to statehood".

The public hearing on the case will be on October 5, in Colorado.