Washington - The U.S. Senate Finance Committee leadership announced yesterday a bipartisan agreement to work on legislation that would allow to allocate up to $11.869 billion in Medicaid funds to Puerto Rico over the next four fiscal years and impose new controls on the use of those funds.

The agreement between Republican Finance Committee Chairman Charles Grassley (Iowa) and Democrat Ron Wyden (Oregon) will facilitate negotiations with the House leadership that had proposed a $12 billion allocation and their own measures to oversee the program.

This bipartisan proposal could be included in an upcoming budget resolution or have an independent process in the next few days, said Washington Resident Commissioner Jenniffer Gonzalez last night.

The proposal on Puerto Rico intends to allocate $11.069 billion in funds between FY 2020 through FY 2023. But, it allows for a $200 million increase annually if the Health Secretary confirms that requirements imposed on payments to health care providers have been complied with.

Under this Senate bipartisan agreement, the federal contribution to Medicaid services in Puerto Rico would go from 55 percent to 76 percent, and the $375 million annual cap on Medicaid funds imposed by a permanent law is eliminated.

For federal fiscal year 2020, which began last October, the bill proposes to allocate $2.623 billion, while suggesting that funds increase to $2.719 billion (2021), $2.812 billion (2022) and $2.914 billion (2023) over the next three years.

Commissioner González said these four years of Medicaid funds "will bring a little relief" to finances and negotiations with health plans.

González said Puerto Rico Health Secretary Rafael Rodríguez is confident he can comply with the controls provided in the bill, which seem less tight than those in the draft Republican Grassley circulated a few weeks ago.

After corruption cases revealed last summer, the legislation - which is part of the modified version of the drug pricing plan and health care “extenders”- includes annual audits by an independent third party on "hiring protocols", service refusal processes and "financial management" that may have a "high risk of waste, fraud or abuse".

The results of these audits must be presented to Congress, to the Governor of Puerto Rico and to the U. S. Health Department Office of the Inspector General.

Failing to hire an auditor will expose the Puerto Rican government to lose $50 million annually in 2022 and 2023.

But the government of Puerto Rico may also suffer up to 5 percent reductions in federal contribution if it fails to appoint a person in charge of a program that ensures the integrity of the Medicaid plan, fails to comply with requirements to measure payment errors or to reform contracting programs within the health plan or to achieve quality control regarding program eligibility.

A few weeks ago, Republican senator Grassley circulated a draft bill that limited Medicaid funds for the island to $9,814 billion between FY 2020 and 2023.

Last July and after agreeing to strong oversight over funds for the island, the House Energy and Commerce Committee unanimously passed its own bill that would allocate $12 billion in Medicaid funds to Puerto Rico over the next four federal fiscal years.