Washington – Senate Democratic leaders seem to fear that the White House may be delaying and blocking disaster relief allocations for Puerto Rico.

In a letter to the director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, Mick Mulvaney, Democratic Minority Leader Charles Schumer (New York) and Patrick Leahy (Vermont), the Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee asked to expedite the release of funds from the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program (CDBG-DR) and to allocate new resources to match FEMA assistance for debris removal and emergency measures.

In the letter dated November 29, Schumer and Leahy said that due to delays in the administration of the CDBG-DR program, those funds are still unavailable. The letter was sent to El Nuevo Día last weekend.

Although Ben Carson, the US Secretary of Housing (HUD) went to Puerto Rico in September to announce an agreement that would enable the release the first $1,5 billion in CDBG-DR funds for reconstruction, until last weekend, the funds were not released.

Congress and the federal executive branch agreed to allocate almost $ 20 billion to Puerto Rico in CDBG-DR funds.

The Puerto Rican government was expecting the first $1,5 billion in November. Actually, in October, Fernando Gil Enseñat, Puerto Rico Secretary of Housing, said that implementation and eligibility regulations would be issued in November.

In their letter to Mulvaney, Democratic Senators – who were key to press for allocations – asked to speed up the notifications required to deliver the funds.

A few weeks ago, Axios revealed that President Donald Trump asked Republican leaders in Congress Appropriations Committees not to include additional Puerto Rico funding in future spending bills, that may be decided in coming days. According to Axios sources, Trump would have also asked to delay the release of funds.

A source close to Congress told El Nuevo Día that he has verified the statements about Puerto Rico funding. But, so far, neither Rosselló Nevares nor Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González – a Republican like Trump – have officially validated these reports, that have never been denied.

For Senators Schumer and Leahy, the Office of Management and Budget and Mulvaney have been involved in the decision to slow down funding for the island. And they warned that delays in the release of funds should not avoid considering new allocations before Congress 115th session ends.

According to their letter, Mulvaney cannot argue that additional resources for the recovery of Puerto Rico are not necessary because the funds already allocated have not been used yet, since he is the main factor preventing the release of funds and their use for permanent recovery efforts.

Schumer and Leahy also echoed Rosselló Nevares claim requesting another waiver of the local cost-share for FEMA assistance –Categories A and B, related to funds reimbursement for debris removal and other emergency measures.

A waiver on matching requirements for disaster assistance –typically about 25 percent-could represent several hundred million dollars in savings for the government of Puerto Rico.

Schumer and Leahy stated that it is crucial for this disaster recovery phase to have a sense of urgency to overcome the typical bureaucracy and the also called for solidarity with the unique challenges that Puerto Rico faces.

In a letter dated November 15, eight Democratic members of Congress expressed President Trump their concern over reports revealing that he would stop disaster relief funds for Puerto Rico.

At the same time, they invited him to work together “to include language in all subsequent Puerto Rico disaster appropriations that such funds cannot be used –directly or indirectly- to pay Puerto Rico´s debt.”