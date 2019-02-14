The decision of the European Commission to include Puerto Rico in its list of "high risk" jurisdictions for potential money laundering and financing of terrorism arises from a flawed methodology, constitutes "an act of bad faith" towards the island and could have unnecessary consequences in multiple business activities, according to three experts.

"If it were not so regrettable, I'd say it's a laughable report," said Puerto Rico Financial Institutions Commissioner (OCIF, Spanish acronym) George Joyner.

Joyner added that the decision was made without consulting or allowing jurisdictions to express their position. "That report was a desk exercise," he said.

The head of OCIF said that the main problem of the European Commission announcement is that they excluded from its "high risk list" jurisdictions linked to the Euro-zone, which consistently face challenges to ensure the transparency of financial management. Among these, Joyner mentioned Malta, Bosnia and Herzegovina and the British Virgin Islands, Jersey, Mann and the Cayman Islands.

"We will have to wait to understand what impact this decision may have, if any, in Puerto Rico, on European capital companies operating here," said Antonio Fernós Sagebién, economist and expert in Finance and Financial Systems.

The academic added that what happened so far was that the Treasury - which oversees the entire U.S. financial system - requested that this decision be ignored.

Yesterday, almost on the deadline set by the European Parliament to identify countries or jurisdictions "with strategic deficiencies in their anti-money laundering and countering terrorist financing regimes" that could affect the "integrity of the EU financial system", the European Commission increased from 12 to 23, the number of places on its high-risk list.

The agency included, among other countries, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and Panama, as well as three US territories: Puerto Rico, American Samoa and the US Virgin Islands.

"The commitments and actions of the United States in implementing the FATF standards extend to all U.S. territories, an that the same Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terror (AML/CFT) legal framework that applies to the continental United States also generally applies to U.S. territories," the US Treasury said, in rejecting the designation as "high-risk" jurisdictions.

Defective method

The EU high-risk jurisdictions list is the result of a new set of criteria, established by the Commission, such as the rule of law for prosecuting money laundering activities and how authorities are informed of suspicious activities, identified as SAR.

For the Treasury, "The European Commission’s process for developing its list contrasts starkly" with the "thorough methodology" established by the Financial Action Task Force (FAFT), the global body that is dedicated to curbing this type of illicit activities and in which, the United States, the Commission itself and 15 member countries of the EU participate.

According to Fernós Sagebién, the methodology of the Commission seems to influence criteria that go beyond financial processes to include other elements associated with tax havens.

The effect of being in the list

When countries or certain organizations identify jurisdictions, individuals or companies with possible illicit or high risk activities, they demand additional measures to ensure that their financial systems are not contaminated.

As an example, Fernós Sagebién argued that in Puerto Rico, the decision of the European Commission could result in greater demands on all types of operations, such as airlines operating on the island -Lufthansa and Iberia-, to the Spanish Abertis highways subsidiaries (Metropistas and Autopistas de Puerto Rico), insurers such as Mapfre or reinsurers such as the German Munich Re and even the pharmaceutical company Novartis and UBS bank, both with headquarters in Switzerland.

However, the Commission's decision did not come with sanctions but with a warning that they will make further evaluations.

Joyner said that he does not expect any impact as a result of this decision either on banking activities or any other. He pointed out that since the Commission lacks strength, it will be up to the EU countries to decide whether or not to adopt the report, that he described "as an act of bad faith" towards Puerto Rico.

Joyner stressed that officials in charge of the analysis never communicated with his office or the US Treasury, until days before the release of the list.

197 daily SARs (Suspicious Activity Reports)

The official added that the best evidence that Puerto Rico is a jurisdiction that takes prevention of money laundering and terrorist activities seriously is the growing interest of several entities in establishing themselves on the island, moving away from jurisdictions with opaque regulations.

Puerto Rico has a decade-long tradition of cooperating with federal agencies to prevent money laundering, an initiative in which the Association of Banks of Puerto Rico (ABPR, Spanish acronym) plays a key role, said the executive director of that organization, Zoimé Alvarez.

To questions from El Nuevo Día, Álvarez replied that the Commission never contacted the organization - which brings together the main banks of the island - to obtain information about the practices followed by the banking sector to prevent money laundering.

Every year, in Puerto Rico, banks, cooperatives, checks and money exchange businesses and even pawnshops have to report suspicious activities or SARs before the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

Last year, entities in Puerto Rico filed 72,207 SARs to report possible cases of financial exploitation and identity theft as well as possible money laundering transactions. The figure is equivalent to an average of 197 daily SARs in Puerto Rico.