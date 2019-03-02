Yesterday, the Electric and Irrigation Industry Workers Union (UTIER) seemed to derail the Oversight Board legal strategy, when the union requested the Boston First Circuit Court of Appeals to invalidate the actions taken by that federal agency and to end its operations immediately.

Rolando Emmanuelli and Jessica Méndez Colberg, lawyers representing the union, filed a motion for reconsideration before the Boston First Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday. In essence, the motion states that the Board acted in bad faith by continuing to make decisions on budgetary matters and debt restructuring, when they knew that UTIER and other claimants were questioning its legality.

“If the appointments to the Board are illegal, then their actions are illegal,” said UTIER president Angel Figueroa Jaramillo yesterday at a press conference in Santurce, where the union explained why they went back against the Board.

Last February 15, the First Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of UTIER – representing the workers of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) – and Aurelius Investment firm. The appellate court concluded that the directors of the Board are U.S. principal officers. Therefore, they had to be confirmed by the United States Senate, which did not happen.

According to Méndez Colberg, although Boston ruled in favor of UTIER in deciding that the Board members were not appointed pursuant to the U.S. Constitution Appointments Clause, the appellate panel did not provide a remedy to correct that situation.

Emmanuelli explained that, as a result, it was necessary to go back to the appellate court both to request to invalidate all the actions and decisions of the Board and to prevent the federal entity from operating with a budget that comes from the Puerto Rican Treasury despite the fact that it is a federal entity.

UTIER specifically requested Boston to invalidate all the Board´s decisions as of August 2017 -when the union initially filed the lawsuit- or, at least, as of February 15, when the panel issued the opinion.

In addition, UTIER requested Boston that the full panel addresses the case.

The Board's strategy

UTIER decided to go back to Boston just a day after the Board announced they will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the February 15 decision (by the appellate court) and to interrupt the 90-day deadline granted for the White House and the Senate to validate “defective appointments” or reconstitute the Board.

Donald B. Verrilli, from law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson, is leading the Board´s legal strategy.

However, UTIERs move seems to shake that of the Board because the U.S. Supreme Court would not intervene while the appellate court maintains jurisdiction over the case.

But, above all, because the motion filed by UTIER would allow the continuity of the 90-day deadline for the White House to decide on the Board´s situation. If that happened, the Board would stop operating by May 16.

For Emmanuelli, in addition to the fact that the process is invalid, because the Board did not meet the good faith doctrine in the performance of its functions, the process in the Senate to confirm the members of the Board –which includes public hearings- would be longer than the 90 days granted by the court.

The end of PROMESA

If Boston accepts the motion filed by UTIER, the ruling would resemble a calendar that goes back. Fiscal plans certified by the Board would be invalid; the FY 2018 budget -which includes the first adjustment measures and cuts- could be reversed, as well as the cuts proposed for the current fiscal year.

But also restructuring agreements such as reached for the Sales Tax Financing Corporation (COFINA) and the Government Development Bank (GDB) would also result invalid.

Figueroa Jaramillo said that the best determination for the people of Puerto Rico is to cancel those two plans (COFINA and GDB), since “they were decisions that will and are going to damage the people of Puerto Rico for the next 40 years,” he added.

According to Emmanuelli, Title III petitions for the central government and other public corporations, including PREPA, would also be nulled if Boston ruled in their favor.

And what would happen to pensions payment? That is a strategy that the Board accepted with the "Pay as you Go" system…

"That is already a Commonwealth law... (pensions payment would not be canceled) because there is already legislation," said Emmanuelli, adding that payment to retirees would not be affected.

A call to the Governor

Figueroa Jaramillo thinks that after the ruling of the Boston appellate court, it is urgent to stop the Board from making any more adverse decisions against the people, such as the recent cancellation of about $ 40 million in budget reallocations.

In that sense, Figueroa Jaramillo argued that if Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares and legislative presidents Thomas Rivera Schatz and Carlos "Johnny" Méndez were interested in limiting the Board, they would join the motion for reconsideration filed by UTIER.