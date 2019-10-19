The U.S. Attorney´s Office said yesterday they have "voluminous" evidence on the corruption case against former FEMA Deputy Regional Administrator Asha Tribble and two other co-defendants.

Prosecutor Seth Erbe held yesterday that he had completed the first delivery of evidence to defense lawyers, a total of 284 gigabytes and 129 envelopes with digital information.

The discovery of evidence would be completed on or before next Friday.

“It includes emails and extracts from (cell phone) communications,” Erbe said as he left the room.

After the defense requested yesterday additional time to evaluate the evidence, the start date for the trial is now uncertain.

Judge Francisco Besosa had scheduled the trial for December 9.

The deadline for filing motions before the trial was November 8, but yesterday Besosa moved that date to December 10. A day later, there will be another status hearing on the proceedings.

Following the filing of these motions, prosecution authorities would have 14 days to respond, however, they may request additional time if they deem it necessary.

Tribble, Donald Keith Ellison, former Cobra Energy President; and Jovanda R. Patterson, a former FEMA employee who was later hired by Cobra, were not present at the hearing, but their attorneys were there. Ellison was represented by Sonia Torres and William Leone, while Patterson was represented by Deane Timberlake-Wiley, Juan Ramón Acevedo (Tribble), José Aguayo and Timothy Belevetz (Patterson).

Tribble faces 10 counts for disaster fund fraud, conspiracy to commit bribery, wire fraud and Travel Act violations. She is accused of allegedly pressuring officials of the Electric Power Authority to award contracts for $ 1.8 billion to Cobra Energy for repair works after Hurricane María. According to the indictment, she allegedly did so in exchange for gifts such as trips paid by Ellison, who faces eight criminal charges.

Patterson faces three charges of committing fraud against Cobra by allegedly lying about the salary she earned with FEMA amid negotiations to be hired by the company.