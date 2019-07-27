Distant from the media, Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez appeared yesterday at noon in a picture with Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares, who announced on his Twitter account that they were meeting to agree on the transition process.

Unless Rosselló Nevares appoints a new Secretary of State, on August 2 at 5:00 p.m., Vázquez would become the next governor, amid accusations of alleged misdeeds head of the Justice Department.

Yesterday, for the second day in a row, Vázquez issued a press release in which she tried to deny a press report pointing for an apparent apathy to investigate, this time a pattern of irregularities in the Pharmacy Board that resulted in the loss of $13 million in November 2016.

"The interpretation given to these issues is false and defamatory," Vázquez said in written statements without further details on the allegations.

The statement, "categorically" rejects the report published in the blog "En Blanco y Negro," alleging that the director of the Pharmacy Board Agustín González notice that there was money missing and that he notified Vázquez, who "never did anything."

On Thursday, the blog posted screenshots of an alleged chat between former Chief of Staff Raúl Maldonado and Vázquez, showing the Justice Secretary as trying to avoid a referral she would have received from La Fortaleza on the controversy over the loss of cargo containers for the victims of Hurricane María. In a conversation on September 16, 2018, Vázquez would have told Maldonado "that way they don't put me in a position to investigate and issue decisions."

Vázquez, who said the conversation was misinterpreted, has been criticized for allegedly not acting or for delays investigating several controversies.

Vázquez in the Justice Department

As part of her administration, Vázquez pointed to former judge Rafael Ramos Sáenz for the WhatsApp scandal, who finally pleaded guilty. However, the Special Independent Prosecutor´s Panel decided not to file charges against two other officials Vázquez also referred: former Chief of Staff William Villafañe and Associate Chief of Staff Itza García.

Vázquez succeeded in having the Special Independent Prosecutor´s Panel successfully filed criminal charges against former New Progressive Party (PNP) lawmakers Ramón Luís Rodríguez.

Yesterday, PNP Representative Juan Oscar Morales confirmed that he has not heard anything about the referral he made to the Justice Department in October 2018 for irregularities in the Bureau of Forensic Sciences.

"I haven't been called and I haven't been asked for information," Morales said. "I would have preferred to be kept up to date, as I am the president of the committee that referred the case," he said.

The Justice Department has called several officials involved in the Telegram chat scandal, an investigation that began on July 13. It has 15 working days to notify the Special Independent Prosecutor's Panel of the preliminary investigation the Department is conducting, which would happen once a possible crime is detected and a sworn statement issued, said Chief Prosecutor Olga Castellón, who did not specify if that requirement was met.

Since November 2018, there is an ongoing Justice Department investigation against Roberto Benítez Burgos for alleged irregularities in the State Elections Commission. According to a source, several prosecutors recommended criminal charges against the son of former New Progressive Party electoral commissioner Norma Burgos, who was also investigated by the Justice Department, but the investigation was closed.

Yesterday, Popular Democratic Party (PPD) Representative Jesús Manuel Ortíz said he has not heard anything about a referral he made last June on the participation of former Treasury and Education Secretaries Raúl Maldonado and Julia Keleher on the filing of a pro-statehood bill in Washington.

"Nothing," Ortiz said when asked if he had received an answer.

According to Ortiz, neither did Arecibo municipal assembly members, who asked Vázquez on October 2018 for an update on a referral she received from the Comptroller's Office over irregularities in the Arecibo municipal government.

Carmen Yulín was not summoned

San Juan mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz said yesterday that the Department of Justice has not summoned her after suing Christian Sobrino on July 13.

Cruz Soto filed the complaint after the leaked 889-page Telegram chat showed Sobrino saying that he was "salivating to shoot her," to which Rosselló Nevares replied that he would be doing him a favor.

Cruz Soto's attorney, Ángel Vázquez Cintrón, revealed a letter to El Nuevo Día asking Fabiola Acarón Acosta, director of the Justice Department, Public Integrity Division, about the case.

"For less than that, “Rauli” Maldonado was called to the Justice Department," Cruz Soto said, in referring to the former Treasury Secretary's son's expressions about the governor.

The mayor said she does not know if Sobrino is in Puerto Rico and if he is armed, which worries her.

"He is under investigation," said Justice Department spokeswoman Mariana Cobián.

The case has been in the Department of Justice since July 18 when agent Alex Díaz, of the San Juan Criminal Investigation Corps, consulted with prosecutor Alfredo Carrión of the Metropolitan Center for Investigations and Complaints, who, in turn, referred the case to the Public Integrity Section.