Noel Zamot, former Revitalization coordinator for the Oversight Board, lamented yesterday the cases of corruption that the U.S. District Attorney's Office filed last week and the publication of an 889-page chat that shed light on the way Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares and his closest collaborators managed the Executive Branch, while revealing that what happened in the last 10 days has changed "the rules for Puerto Rico" in the federal capital.