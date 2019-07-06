Mayagüez - The mayor of Mayagüez, José Guillermo Rodríguez, admitted yesterday that Eugenio García Jiménez was an investment advisor to the municipality while at the same time he directed some of the municipal corporations created under the umbrella of Mayagüez Economic Development, Inc. (MEDI).

However, Rodríguez could not say whether García Jiménez still works for these municipal corporations created to boost the local economy.

In 2016, El Nuevo Día revealed audit reports from the Comptroller’s Office showing that the eight municipal companies operating in Mayagüez were headed by García Jiménez, along with Alejandro José Riera Fernández and Alfredo Paleo Rodríguez.

The mayor of Mayagüez had confirmed Thursday that he was interviewed by FBI and IRS agents about a $9 million municipal transaction in investment funds, which was recommended by the financial advisory firm owned by García Jiménez. Yesterday, he said he welcomed the investigation.

“It’s good that they intervene because we are both going to do the same thing: look for that money so that it can be returned to the municipality,” said Rodríguez, who said he is not worried about rumors that he will be arrested.

“Arrests of those responsible may happen. In this case, neither the officials nor this mayor are in situations that could be said to be illegal, but in a legal process validated by law and that is being investigated. I’m going to give the space to finish the investigation and then we can talk,” he said.

Rodríguez reiterated that he has not incurred in any illegal activity and that he has not personally benefited from any transaction he has made in the municipality.

“Of course I have not received any personal benefit from these transactions (in the municipality). Not only from this one but from any municipality activity. Never in my life. There are 26 years of my financial statements as mayor. I going to leave neither a millionaire nor a rich man, like others in other municipalities. I came here to serve Mayagüez with honesty and I will continue serving with honesty,” Rodríguez said.

He said this at a press conference at an indigenous archaeological site known as El Batey del Delfín in Mayagüez. Rodríguez called the journalists there to explain the reason for the delay of this project, which the Comptroller’s Office questioned on a report.

“I can assure you that we did everything was legal. Neither the mayor, nor the deputy mayor (Heriberto Acevedo), nor the finance manager (Yahaira Valentín), did anything illegal. We are not part of a scheme,” he said.

Rodríguez stressed that García Jimenez no longer has financial advisory contracts with his administration through his firm Eugenio García Jr. & Associates LLC. The municipality of Mayagüez and MEDI sued this firm, as well as Premier Financial and Investment Group, on June 21, in an attempt to recover the city’s $9 million.

MEDI was the first municipal company created in March 2014 and gave way to seven others: MEDI - Financial Strategic, MEDI Debt & Investment Management, MEDI Energy, MEDI Management, MEDI Films, MEDI Snif, and MEDI Cidrex.

“There are active and inactive corporations. Of those that are inactive, he (García Jiménez) was as an incorporation agent in some of them,” Rodríguez said.

Despite El Nuevo Día's insistence for him to indicate whether García Jiménez was still part of some of the municipal corporations, Rodríguez was not clear in his response.

“The process of belonging is a process that has to be taken to the board and you must have reasons to oust any member. At least in MEDI, which is the main one, that person is not part of that corporation,” he said.

Rodríguez explained that the municipality accepted the recommendation of the advisory firm to invest $9 million in order to generate $1.8 million in profits from interest in two years. The agreement also had the option of a second investment for a period of three years.

“There was a process of a two-year investment that, upon completing the term, yields the interest that was already agreed and there was also a decision not to make a second reinvestment -to three additional years- until there was new audit on the process ... The problem appears when they made a second investment when the municipality had said it was not going to make a second investment,” Rodríguez said.

“This is money that has not reached the municipality, that we have claimed and that has been included as a financial movement that federal authorities are investigating. It was not the municipality of Mayagüez that disappeared the money and neither the mayor has given directives or has anything to do directly with any situation that has happened outside the municipality. While in the municipality, the money was well guarded,” he insisted.

The lawsuit, however, comes after the mayor was interviewed by federal authorities. Rodríguez indicated that the process to prepare the lawsuit had begun long before when the deadline to recover the principal investment expired and the money did not arrive.