In one of the key moments of the new “Captain America” movie, the main antagonist yells at the protagonist “Don’t be boring”. This seems to be the main concern of the production team of “Captain America: Brave New World”, the new offering from Marvel Studios that opened this week in theaters in Puerto Rico. And the reality of the case is that the film is highly entertaining, which doesn’t take away from the fact that the credited screenwriters at any rate relied on several plot points that are extremely predictable.