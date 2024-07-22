The initiative highlights the lifestyle of illustrious figures who lived in the area while you visit the places where they lived
July 22, 2024 - 2:38 PM
The history of Santurce is long. More than a few figures have passed through its streets or lived in its old neighborhoods and sectors. With the intention of preserving part of that legacy, the Asociación del Consejo Vecinal Sagrado, Inc. held the event “Ilustres con Corazón,” a cultural celebration that seeks to highlight the deep sense of pride in the recognition obtained for this cultural zone in the heart of Santurce.
