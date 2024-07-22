Opinión
22 de julio de 2024
85°lluvia ligera
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Meet “Ilustres con Corazón”: a new project that narrates the history of Santurce through the homes of historical figures

The initiative highlights the lifestyle of illustrious figures who lived in the area while you visit the places where they lived

July 22, 2024 - 2:38 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The Sacred Heart Neighborhood Council Association Inc. celebrated the first "Illustrious with Heart" Cultural Festival recognizing the Historic Area of Sacred Heart. Pictured is a plaque with a map of Hacienda San Jose where Sacred Heart University is now located. (Nahira Montcourt)
Víctor Ramos Rosado
By Víctor Ramos Rosado
Periodista de Entretenimientovictor.ramos@gfrmedia.com

The history of Santurce is long. More than a few figures have passed through its streets or lived in its old neighborhoods and sectors. With the intention of preserving part of that legacy, the Asociación del Consejo Vecinal Sagrado, Inc. held the event “Ilustres con Corazón,” a cultural celebration that seeks to highlight the deep sense of pride in the recognition obtained for this cultural zone in the heart of Santurce.

SanturcePuerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Víctor Ramos Rosado
Víctor Ramos RosadoArrow Icon
Víctor Ramos Rosado es periodista de Entretenimiento y Estilos de Vida en El Nuevo Día. Cubre temas relacionados con cultura, entretenimiento, música, literatura y gastronomía. Se especializa en periodismo narrativo y...
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: