Shell Armogida, born and raised in the United States and whose mother is Puerto Rican, challenged all her limits on the reality show “Naked and Afraid XL” (Discovery and Max)
August 5, 2024 - 12:18 PM
San Juan - Imagine being in a wild jungle with only a small bag, which includes two objects, but with the particular detail of being naked from head to toe. If you think this experience is uncomfortable, add to that the detail of having to walk barefoot 40 miles in 40 days, until you reach a particular point, with the objective of finding in between some source of food or water.
