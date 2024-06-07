If there is a modern director with an eclectic filmography, it is Richard Linklater. Over the last 30 years, the filmmaker has moved through genres, from independent films to commercial films; from experimental cinema to films inspired by true events. Each of them represents a different artistic achievement and usually what they have in common is the integrity of his work with his actors and the way he manages to exalt and protect the narrative. “Hitman,” his new film released on Netflix, is no exception to this pattern. Still, this film’s blend of cinematic codes is particularly impressive.