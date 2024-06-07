Opinión
7 de junio de 2024
87°bruma
EnglishEntertainment
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Review: “Hitman” perfectly blends “film noir” and romantic comedy

The only complaint about this film starring Adria Arjona and Glen Powell, is that it has to have a release on the Netflix platform without going through theaters on the island

June 7, 2024 - 4:50 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Hitman stars Puerto Rican-born actress Adria Arjona. (Suministrada)
Juanma Fernández París
By Juanma Fernández París
Crítico de cine

If there is a modern director with an eclectic filmography, it is Richard Linklater. Over the last 30 years, the filmmaker has moved through genres, from independent films to commercial films; from experimental cinema to films inspired by true events. Each of them represents a different artistic achievement and usually what they have in common is the integrity of his work with his actors and the way he manages to exalt and protect the narrative. “Hitman,” his new film released on Netflix, is no exception to this pattern. Still, this film’s blend of cinematic codes is particularly impressive.

Netflix
Juanma Fernández París
Juanma Fernández-París ha sido cinéfilo desde que nació, pero su carrera como cinéfilo profesional se comenzó a concretar cuando completó su bachillerato en Comunicación Pública con énfasis en periodismo y cine....
