There is an unforgivable flaw in the new Hollywood film
August 1, 2024 - 11:02 AM
There is an unforgivable flaw in the new Hollywood film
August 1, 2024 - 11:02 AM
It is more than appropriate to let it be known that the big screen adaptation coming to Puerto Rican theaters of Sony Pictures “Harold and the Purple Crayon” is entertaining. That it doesn’t have many unrelated artistic ambitions is not particularly problematic. What is clear is that the production team that has transferred the particular magic of Crocket Johnson’s book to theaters clearly thinks family entertainment is synonymous with hollow entertainment.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: