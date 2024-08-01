Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Olimpiadas 2024
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
1 de agosto de 2024
81°lluvia ligera
EnglishEntertainment
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Review: the magical missteps of the movie “Harold and the Purple Crayon”

There is an unforgivable flaw in the new Hollywood film

August 1, 2024 - 11:02 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Harold, played by Zachary Levi (center), decides to create a portal to the real world when one day the narrator of his story inexplicably quits his job. (Suministrada)
Juanma Fernández París
By Juanma Fernández París
Crítico de cine

It is more than appropriate to let it be known that the big screen adaptation coming to Puerto Rican theaters of Sony Pictures “Harold and the Purple Crayon” is entertaining. That it doesn’t have many unrelated artistic ambitions is not particularly problematic. What is clear is that the production team that has transferred the particular magic of Crocket Johnson’s book to theaters clearly thinks family entertainment is synonymous with hollow entertainment.

RELATED
Tags
Sony
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Juanma Fernández París
Juanma Fernández-París ha sido cinéfilo desde que nació, pero su carrera como cinéfilo profesional se comenzó a concretar cuando completó su bachillerato en Comunicación Pública con énfasis en periodismo y cine....
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
jueves, 1 de agosto de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: