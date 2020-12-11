By the end of this month, a little more than three years and three months since Hurricane María struck the island, there will still be 5,700 infrastructure reconstruction projects with no funds allocated or separated for their development, confirmed the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

According to data from the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3) transparency portal, this enormous list of projects, which represents about 57 percent of the reconstruction initiatives contemplated after the 2017 devastating hurricanes, includes repairs to the Cataño City Hall, repairs to roads and bridges in Yabucoa and improvements to the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, among many others.

”There are approximately 5,700 emergency works and permanent work projects that remain to be done (separate funds for their development). FEMA, COR3, and the applicants are working together to compile the documentation required to move the projects forward,” confirmed Juan Andrés Muñoz, FEMA’s external affairs officer in Puerto Rico, in written statements.

”Approximately 2,500 of these 5,700 recovery projects will facilitate recovery within the 78 municipalities of the island,” added the federal official, who was not available to answer questions.

Usually, each of the reconstruction initiatives has to go through damage review and cost estimate processes. Once this is completed, FEMA separates the funds and can proceed with contracting the entities that will be in charge of developing the project.

Many of the delayed initiatives have been waiting for more than two years for these reviews and cost estimates. For example, according to COR3, the repairs to the Cataño mayor’s office date from August 19, 2018.

In most natural disasters, FEMA provides funds for the reconstruction of public infrastructure as it was before the natural event. This prevents rebuilding with better technology or improving the damaged infrastructure.

The government of Puerto Rico initially opted for an alternative FEMA procedure, known as Section 428, which allowed flexibility in the reconstruction of affected public buildings and facilities. However, it was later determined to use the traditional system for smaller projects, and the more expensive and complicated ones under the alternative procedure. Both reconstruction programs, required damage estimates, a process that three years later has yet to be completed.

The damage estimates for small projects were supposed to be completed by the end of this year, but this will not happen, even though FEMA managed to significantly accelerate the processes compared to previous periods.

”What they (FEMA) say is that they are not going to accept a general extension (to complete the damage and cost estimates) but that they are going to submit individual extensions for each project... Requesting an extension does not necessarily mean that the process is up to us right now, but that, in many cases, it depends on FEMA moving their system. For example, FEMA handles cost estimates,” said Ottmar Chávez, outgoing executive director of COR3.

The official indicated that critical projects related to education, energy, aqueducts, sewage, and communications, among others, are supposed to continue under Section 428 procedure, while small reconstructions, such as repairs to parks or public facilities would go through the federal agency´s regular processes.

”We agreed with FEMA to fill out a form for each project... The agreement with them is that no funds will be lost. They will be inclined to extend the period. This is something that we work on every day. We already know which projects that are not going to be ready,” said Chávez.

According to the head of COR3, last year, they advanced a great part of the bureaucratic processes that have to be completed before the reconstruction. “If we compare ourselves with (the reconstruction after hurricane) Katrina (in New Orleans) and (cyclone) Sandy (which affected several states in the East of the US), regarding obligated (separate) funds, at this point Puerto Rico has obligated 70 percent of the funds, Sandy 93 percent and Katrina 53 percent. That is obligated money”, noted Chávez.

The official did not compare the works completed in each of these jurisdictions three years after the natural disasters struck the island.

”FEMA has an average of more than 400 projects in one month in the calendar year 2020, and over 4,000 projects have already been committed in the calendar year 2020 alone. Our goal is to continue federal investment in Puerto Rico and ensure rebuilding will be both fiscally sound and resistant to the impacts of future disasters,” Muñoz said.