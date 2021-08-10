Federal Judge Joseph N. Laplante authorized yesterday the release of former Yauco mayor and former senator Abel Nazario, who will remain free while waiting for a decision on the appeal of his conviction.

Last May, Nazario’s lawyers had requested that the former senator be released on bail, but Judge Laplante determined that he can be released from prison without bail.

Although details on his release from prison were not specified, María Domínguez, former federal prosecutor, and Nazario´s defense attorney said it is not an immediate process.

Dominguez explained that the judge’s decision must be sent to the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), which will then notify the Jesup Federal Correctional Institution, in Georgia, where Nazario has been since May.

“We are doing our best to expedite the process,” Domínguez said in a telephone interview. “I hope that in less than a week (he will be released from prison),” she added.

PUBLICIDAD

Domínguez indicated that, since no bail was imposed, there were no specific conditions set for Nazario´s release from prison. She said that he will surely return to Puerto Rico, where he has his residence.

She also said that the court has already been notified of the intention to appeal the sentence, however, it has not been filed before the Boston First Circuit Court of Appeals yet.

In March, Nazario was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison after he was found guilty of 23 counts of false statements and 5 counts of wire fraud last year. The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the FBI were in charge of that investigation

The jury found him guilty since “the government was able to prove that Nazario-Quiñones falsely certified to the Department of Labor that he would not retaliate against the employees for accepting the payment, when in fact he directed the payroll department to withhold earnings of these employees for varying lengths of time, despite their continued work for the municipality,” reads a press release by the U.S. Attorney´s back in March.

The former senator still faces a second federal case - before Judge Francisco Besosa - for theft and/or bribery charges for allegedly mishandling federal funds in the municipality of Yauco and used this money for his political campaign.

Nazario’s defense argued that he is not a flight risk and does not pose a threat to his community. In addition, the lawyers pointed out that it is “highly likely” that the former senator will be favored in his appeal before the Court of Appeals and that his prison sentence will be reduced since up to 14 of the criminal charges could be reversed.

PUBLICIDAD

Also yesterday, Judge Laplante granted a second motion to restrict access to the documents Nazario filed to go before the Federal Court of Appeals in “forma pauperis” which would imply that he will be assigned a public defender since they contain “sensitive” financial information.