The Puerto Rican federal legislator aspires to be the ranking Democrat on the Investigations and Accountability Committee, which will pit her against her colleague Gerry Connolly
December 7, 2024 - 3:00 PM
The Puerto Rican federal legislator aspires to be the ranking Democrat on the Investigations and Accountability Committee, which will pit her against her colleague Gerry Connolly
December 7, 2024 - 3:00 PM
Washington D. C. - Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (New York) confirmed Friday that she will seek to be the Democratic leader on the Investigations and Accountability Committee, which, if she wins the post, would make her the second Puerto Rican and Latina to lead the minority in a committee of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: