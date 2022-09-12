Ivette Solivan, presidenta de la Asociación Puertorriqueña de Profesionales de Rhode Island.
Ivette Solivan, president of the Puerto Rican Professionals Association of Rhode Island. (José A. Delgado)

Providence, Rhode Island - Nellie Gorbea’s Puerto Rican allies in Rhode Island consider this election the ideal moment to vote for the first Puerto Rican female governor of a U.S. state.

💬See comments