Arecibo - One of the most impressive chapters of astronomical knowledge and research finished yesterday with the collapse of the Arecibo radio telescope. The facility had been damaged for months which suggested that more than 60 years of work were coming to an end.

The radio telescope platform, which allowed the Gregorian dome to be located at different points of the 305-meter reflector dish, collapsed near Tower 4 at 7:56 a.m. yesterday.

”The entire structure fell onto the reflector dish. Only the towers and the reflecting dish remained. There is nothing on the dish. The four-story Gregorian dome, completely collapsed,” said Arecibo Observatory Operations Director Angel Vázquez.

It was a foregone conclusion, after two cables (a support cable and a main one), holding the more than 900- ton Gregorian dome and the platform to move it (suspended at more than 500 feet), broke; the first one in August and the other one on November 6. The third cable in Tower 4 finally snapped over yesterday, and it was too much for the remaining and support cables and everything collapsed. The Gregorian dome and the platforms fell onto the reflector dish, one of the largest in the world, and the radio telescope collapsed.

PUBLICIDAD

The National Science Foundation (NSF), the U.S. agency operating the Arecibo Observatory, announced on November 19 it would close the facility because it was too risky to repair. The observatory is currently managed by the University of Central Florida (UCF), in partnership with Ana G. Méndez University and Yang Enterprise, under a cooperative agreement with the NSF.

Over the past weeks, local scientists and experts had insisted that the facility could be saved.

”There scientific community is angry because it could have been avoided. Bureaucracy and waiting for the NSF destroyed the Arecibo Observatory platform. It was very difficult because yesterday you could see sadness, grief, and concern. They were very nervous because they knew that, at some point, it could happen, but they didn’t want that,” said meteorologist Deborah Martorell.

Staff from the Arecibo Observatory began yesterday to assess the damage caused by the collapse. However, Arecibo Observatory director Francisco Córdova said it is still too early to determine whether the radio telescope can be rebuilt to return to regular operation.

”Part of the dish was significantly damaged, the tops of the three towers that supported the cables also collapsed, but our staff was not hurt,” Córdova explained during a press conference held at the Observatory’s main entrance.

The official added that the Ana G. Méndez University teaching center was slightly damaged by the cables that fell, but the other buildings and equipment are safe. He did not estimate when it might reopen.

”In the inspection process, we will determine the stability of the rest of the structures and then begin the debris removing process and stabilizing the facility. We’ve already begun a complete structural analysis of both the reflector and all the buildings,” he said.

PUBLICIDAD

Córdova said he would like for the radio telescope to be rebuilt, but the NSF did not indicate whether the planned partial demolition and reconstruction would take place.

The 12-meter dish, the LiDAR facilities (for upper atmospheric and ionospheric research), and optical telescopes were not damaged and will remain operational, Cordova said.

”The rest of the Observatory’s facilities will remain active,” he said.

Many proposals were seeking to save it

Córdova stressed that they did everything possible to save the radio telescope, but the decision is in the hands of the NSF, which owns the Observatory and the radio telescope.

”We will continue working to find ways to restore (radio telescope) similar or higher capacity. We presented several options (seeking to prevent the collapse of the dome and platforms) to the NSF when something could still be done, but they always specified that any work would be done only if the safety of workers and contractors could be guaranteed. There were several options that, in time, could have been executed if decisions had been made swiftly enough. But over time, the structural degradation continued and became a safety risk for the staff,” Córdova said.

The Observatory director explained that among the options presented to the NSF, they including the removal of nearly 46,000 pounds of counterweights located on the azimuth (to balance the structure) and reducing tension on the back cables that would have caused the towers to move about 18 inches inward and would have reduced the load on the main cables by four to five percent.

PUBLICIDAD

Cordova denied that budget cuts played a role in the collapse of the radio telescope, and stressed that the facility always received the required maintenance.

”The funds allocated after Hurricane María total $14.3 million. Of that package, we received $2 million that was used to carry out repairs at the facility and to prepare for the hurricane season. We also designed a comprehensive proposal for the use of the remaining $12 million and it was approved in 2019. The University of Central Florida received and used another $2 million for planning, contractor quotes, and to buy generators, but the NSF still has the remaining $10 million,” he said.

The official said he had talks with Arecibo Mayor-elect Carlos “Tito” Ramírez and staff from Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced’s office.

”We are going to repair the damage to the learning center and we will continue to operate the optical facilities, the LiDAR facilities, and the 12-meter dish Here we have petabytes of information that still need to be analyzed for publication and research. The operations will continue, except the telescope,” said Córdova.

In 2006 and 2016, the NSF unsuccessfully tried to close the Observatory by reducing its budget, which is about $12 million annually. Public pressure reversed their intentions.

Back then, however, the National Administration of Aeronautics and Space (NASA) contributed $4.5 million annually to the budget of the facility and decided to implement a consortium operating model requiring that the entities identify funds for the operation.