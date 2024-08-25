While some candidates are committed towards dealing with the crime problem from a health perspective, others are looking for more electronic surveillance and police recruitment
While some candidates are committed towards dealing with the crime problem from a health perspective, others are looking for more electronic surveillance and police recruitment
Given the increase in murders registered in the island this year and the streak of domestic violence cases reported in the past few weeks, the gubernatorial candidates agree on implementing community programs to prevent crime, but differ on other aspects, such as the future of the Department of Public Safety (DPS).
