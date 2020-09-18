Although Puerto Rico´s recovery process three years after Hurricane María has advanced gradually, the road ahead is complex, challenging and could continue over the next decade.

This is the largest federal response to a disaster in the U.S. history and billions of dollars have been approved for a reconstruction process that was initially delayed due to federal authorities mistrust in the local government, the lack of a government fund to invest in the work, and the extension of the emergency period, which lasted almost two years.

“There were more funds expedited, obligated, and disbursed in one year than in the years before I took office,” Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced said yesterday during a roundtable debate on the island’s recovery process three years after Hurricane María struck Puerto Rico.

She recognized the work of her team, and said she leaves her successor the path to continue the work, but warned that a lack of continuity would mean losing the progress she claims to have reached.

“We cannot come and do the same thing that happened in previous terms, that once the government changes, everything changes. If we come with that attitude, everything will go back,” she said.

The federal government approved $49.975 billion for the island’s recovery. Of that total, $25,532 billion were obligated and $16,000 billion disbursed, said Ottmar Chávez, executive director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction, and Resilience (COR3).

“Recovery takes time. Certainly, in the years to come, we´ll be talking about this. And when we talk about recovery for critical sectors such as energy and water, we talk about projects that will take between seven and 10 years,” Chávez explained and added that the recipe is already there, so they must continue working.

The Governor, meanwhile, insisted that when she took office in August 2019, there were only 74 reconstruction projects approved. Today, one year later, there are 3,114 initiatives already validated, she said.

The key was to re-establish effective communication with federal agencies, she said.

Delay in municipalities

Housing Secretary Luis Carlos Fernández added the agency has 17 active programs through CDBG-DR funds, many of which are available for municipalities to develop projects to address the lack of safe housing. However, very few mayors have used them.

For example, the urban revitalization program has $1.223 billion. However, only 19 municipalities have signed agreements for an investment of $137 million in one year.

There could be several reasons for this inaction: lack of information about the processes, lack of personnel, and, in the case of municipal works, that they had no response from private insurers.

Municipalities also have access to the R3 program that allows mayors to assist their constituents in filing applications for the repair or reconstruction of their homes and in inspecting damaged structures. “They have only billed $514,000,” he noted.

“To say that there are no programs available is to recontextualize the truth completely,” Fernández said.

Lack of housing remains

So far, according to a Department of Housing exercise, about 4,500 families are still living under blue tarps. Although the number has fluctuated between 20,000 and 25,000 at times, Fernández said that most of these residences are uninhabited.

The R3 program received 26,997 requests for home repair and reconstruction. They have received the documentation for assessment in 15,000 cases while some 3,000 lack property title.

He said that 103 houses have been built under the R3 program since February. Meanwhile, 367 are in the pre-construction phase and another 421 are under development.

“There was not a single house under construction in February. We put the action where I told Puerto Ricans it had to be: in the people. Today, we have about 891 families, Puerto Ricans who are benefiting from this,” the governor said.