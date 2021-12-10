Much of Bad Bunny’s biography is well known. Here is some background in case anyone has been living in a cave for the past five years: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, born in Vega Baja, 27 years old, began studying communications at the UPR Arecibo Campus and worked as a bagger in a supermarket in his town while publishing urban music songs through the SoundCloud platform.

In 2016 his life took a turn and everything began to change with the song “Diles”, which made his career take off. In just five years he went from being an interpreter identified with trap music to an artist who took by storm the urban genre to top the charts of the most popular songs not only in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, or the United States but in the world.

There is more, of course. Much of what makes him interesting and enigmatic as an artist is that his success was carved from the antipodes of traditional media. Bad Bunny wasn’t played on commercial radio, but his music spread to reach more and more people in more and more countries. By December 2018, when he released his first production “X100pre”, there was no turning back... neither for him nor for us.

Song by song, album by album, the Puerto Rican artist has been building an empire that is no longer just a music empire but expanded to fashion designing sneakers with Adidas and collaborating with Crocs; wrestled in WWE’s Wrestlemania 37, and broke into the television industry starring in the Netflix series “Narcos”, just to mention a few of his recent ventures. His impact on pop culture and at the social level cannot be ignored either. He crossed over to non-Hispanic markets without speaking good English, something unthinkable for many in the music industry. He normalized men painting their nails, played with the traditional conception of sexual identity, and gave a twist to the lyrics of his songs to present an empowered woman who dances alone (“perrea sola”, in Spanish) if she wants to because she is the owner of her body and her decisions.

All empires want to show off their achievements, highlight their impact, let the world know what their scale is. That brings us to this weekend when the “Bad Bunny empire” will unfold in all its splendor at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, where the artist will perform in front of over 70,000 fans in two concerts. It was not necessary to hang the “sold out” sign; tickets were sold out in just minutes after going on sale online.

“P FKN R” is a song from his second album “YHLQMDLG” and also the title of the concerts he will give in Puerto Rico this Friday and Saturday, in which, according to his team, more than $10 million has been invested to offer the Puerto Rican public the greatest show ever seen in our land.

The last time Bad Bunny performed in Puerto Rico was in March 2019 for three concerts as part of the “X100pre” tour at the Coliseo of Puerto Rico. Many things have happened in his career since then. The most important: positioning himself as the top figure of Latin music on the planet.

For journalist, rapper, spoken word artist, composer, and writer Hermes Ayala, who is also Benito’s compatriot, the artist’s success can be explained in the combination of talent and the coincidence of being in the right place at the right time.

“I think he realized he could do something that no one else was doing and that shows in things like the colors of his music. Other rappers can talk to you about the same thing, but that color in Benito’s voice is different. You can also tell that he had a little more refined ‘pencil’ and it is indisputable that he has talent and he surrounded himself with people who knew how to take care of him and appreciate that he’s different”, says Ayala, who participates in WapaTV program “Cuarto Poder”.

Ayala began listening to Bad Bunny in his hometown Vega Baja back in 2015. Cousins and nephews would share songs he had posted on “SoundCloud” and upon listening to some of the tracks he would say, “There’s something I don’t like, but there’s something I like a lot.” He later learned that he performed at activities such as “Gastronómico”, a culinary event held in Vega Baja, or saw some videos of Benito rapping at a business in Cerro Gordo, between Dorado and Vega Alta.

When he heard the song “Diles” and his participation in the song “Tú no vives así” by Arcángel, he began to tie things together.

“That’s when I found out that he worked at the Econo (supermarket) in Plaza Vega Baja and that he graduated from the Juan Quirindongo Morell public high school. When I listen to ‘Tú no vives así’ and he starts talking about places in Vega Baja like Padilla’s Pizza, which appears in his ‘Estamos bien’ video, I feel a connection and notice something different,” Ayala points out.

Benito was born in a working middle-class family living in the Almirante Sur neighborhood in the northern Puerto Rican municipality. In his songs and his expressions, Vega Baja has always been present and much of what he is as an artist comes from there.

“In Vega Baja, many cultures and movements converge, and there is no way to avoid growing up influenced by surfers, by music, by wrestling, by rap, and all the urban movement. I even think Benito shared a lot with a small group of skaters, so there is also something of that. That’s where the mystique is born”, says Ayala, who in the past has worked on some projects with the artist.

Another thing that shows the influence of his hometown and Benito’s upbringing, according to Ayala, is his background as a member of a working middle-class family.

“One thing I think is very cool about Benito is that even in the genre he’s in, he’s managed to capture a middle-class feeling, which many of us can identify with,” he says. “He worked as a bagger and at night he would make beats, sing, and dream of making it with his music. If you put him in the mirror of others in the genre, who have grown up with money, he is a kid from Vega Baja, from public school”.

But, the question remains, how does this “kid” from the Almirante Sur neighborhood, wrestling lover and music enthusiast manage to achieve success reserved for few artists in history, with tens of millions of followers on his social media and with the validation of the industry in the form of Grammy awards, among others? Ayala believes he has some clues.

“I think there came a time when Benito had to go tunnel vision and focus on what he believed he was doing well, and he did well. He capitalized on his strengths, on his different tone of voice, on knowing how to use them. He’s a nice kid, he doesn’t come across as stuck up. You can tell his parents did a good job raising him. For some reason, he managed to pick up that hunger many of us who are middle class grew up with and said: ‘I’m going to make it, I’m going to do it,’” Ayala points out.

Both shows will be, then, the reward and confirmation that those years of dreams, passion, and work paid off. They will mark the expected return of the son of Vega Baja to a stage in his beloved island, after participating in the protests that ended with former Governor Ricardo Rosselló stepping down in the “Summer of 19″ and after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be the moment to receive his Puerto Rican public that is eagerly waiting for him to go on stage to surrender in joy and dance at the Bunny´s feet.