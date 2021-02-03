Washington D.C. – According to Housing Secretary-designate William Rodríguez, the Joe Biden administration´s decision to approve the upcoming disbursement of an additional $6.284 billion in reconstruction funds is part of a new vision about the federal treatment for Puerto Rico.

”The change is significant...They think differently. We’ve had super positive meetings with HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development). They understand the damage that conditions imposed have done to Puerto Rico,” Rodríguez said yesterday after HUD officially announced that it has approved the next disbursement through the Community Development Block Grant Mitigation CDBG-MIT) funding for Puerto Rico.

On Monday afternoon, Kevin Bush, HUD Deputy Assistant Secretary for Grant Programs, sent a letter to Rodríguez officially notifying him of the release of these funds, which are part of the $20.223 billion approved for the island through the CDBG-DR program following the catastrophe caused by Hurricane María.

The $6.284 billion comes through a mitigation projects package totaling $8.285 billion and will allow starting with infrastructure, economic development, and planning projects. The $2 billion not yet approved would be for housing mitigation projects.Before the funds can be deposited in the line of credit through which the Puerto Rico government claims the money, there must be a “grant agreement” between HUD and the Puerto Rico Housing Department, said, Secretary Rodríguez.

But, unlike the experience with the Donald Trump administration, such a grant agreement can be ready in weeks, not in long months, and would avoid the restrictions imposed last year. Formal disbursement of the funds may still take more than a month.

Still, HUD wants to analyze how it could remove current restrictions imposed on the nearly $10 billion approved during the last term.

Amid the Trump administration’s efforts to slow down the delivery of relief funds to Puerto Rico, the restrictions imposed by HUD included a federal financial monitor who has to approve each project, get the approval of the Fiscal Oversight Board, verify administrative capacity requirements, and funds were to be released in phases. Except for another $1.932 billion approved by Congress specifically for improvements to the power grid, HUD also sought to block to use of other CDBG-DR funds for those purposes.

Rodríguez believes that removing restrictions will likely require making changes to the grant agreement for previously approved funds and the Biden administration making amendments to the federal register. “It has to go both ways,” he said.

In that sense, Secretary Rodríguez considers that imposing a federal financial monitor is a thing of the past, although that position is still in place. Robert Couch left the position a few months ago, but the Trump administration left Steve Rawlinson as the monitor, he noted.

Following the announcement the Biden administration made Monday, Governor Pedro Pierluisi said his administration will use “every dollar to improve our infrastructure and the quality of life of all Puerto Ricans.”

HUD allocated $20.223 billion to the island through the CDBG-DR program. The largest packages of these funds are mitigation projects which total $8.285 billion, and the $8.221 billion separate allocation.

HUD had already disbursed to the Puerto Rico government $1.7 billion of the $8.221 billion line item, and a separate allocation of $1.507 billion. Another $277 million would also be available by executive allocation.

The Puerto Rico Housing Department will have nearly $9.491 billion in CDBG-DR funds in its account once the disbursement is completed.

Until last month, the Puerto Rico government had only claimed $200 million of the first $3.207 billion it has available, and committed the use of just over $1.2 billion, according to the Secretary.

A Biden administration official told El Nuevo Día that they are still evaluating what procedure to follow to remove the exclusive restrictions imposed on the island on the $8.221 billion that the Trump administration decided to release in phases and with limitations on its use. “We want to do it as soon as possible,” the Biden administration official said.

Of the $6.284 billion for mitigation projects, $4.980 billion was partially approved on January 20, with restrictions, during the final hours of the Trump administration, according to HUD. But Rodríguez added that under the Biden administration, they made adjustments so that the requirements the Trump administration imposed on that $4.98 billion were eliminated.

The funds approved this week include $4.566 billion for infrastructure programs, $1.128 billion for multi-sector support programs, and $25 million for planning programs.

Secretary Rodríguez added that how municipalities can receive CDBG-DR funds faster is also being evaluated. When asked if there will be efforts to send funds directly to municipalities, Rodríguez answered: “everything is on the table.”

Pierluisi, Washington Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González, Democratic Representatives Nydia Velázquez and Darren Soto, and the Mayors Association, among others, have praised Biden’s decision to fulfill his campaign promise to speed up the disbursement of reconstruction funds.

Once the $6.284 billion arrived, the government of Puerto Rico will have received nearly $30 billion of the $67 billion approved by the federal government for the island’s recovery and reconstruction following the devastating Hurricane María.