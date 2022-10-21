Washington D.C. - President Joe Biden extended from 30 to 60 days the decision that made additional disaster assistance available to the Government of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona.

When President Biden was in Puerto Rico, Governor Pedro Pierluisi requested to extend the total federal funding for emergency efforts for 180 days.

The disaster declaration issued by President Biden authorized the federal government to increase from 75 percent to 100 percent of the cost share for emergency measures such as restoring power and water services, distributing food, opening shelters, and debris removal.

Pierluisi had also requested to “cohesively and strategically” integrate all projects related to Hurricane Fiona into the reconstruction process with the funds granted after the catastrophe caused by Hurricane María five years ago.

But, in turn, he asked to integrate roads and bridges reconstruction into the reconstruction projects that FEMA authorizes to be modernized as they are repaired.

“I’m confident we’re going to be able to do all you want, Governor,” said Biden.

The disaster declaration included all 78 municipalities and allows affected Puerto Rico residents and government agencies to receive assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).