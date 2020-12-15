Although still participating in a confidential mediation process, bondholders, the Oversight Board, and the government remain on opposite sides when it comes to the public debt restructuring process, according to two documents the parties unveiled this week.

Without making much noise, both the Board and the Ad Hoc Group of Constitutional Debtholders issued statements with their positions on the certified fiscal plan and the financial proposal to restructure the central government bonds.

For the Ad Hoc group, the Plan Support Agreement (PSA) “announced in February remains the fastest way for the island to emerge from the restructuring process,” while adding that the fiscal entity “overstates challenges and expenses while understating – or overlooking entirely – the counterweight of federal relief and positive indicators”.

Meanwhile, and noting that the bondholders’ feedback is not “100 percent accurate,” the Board, created through PROMESA Act, said they are “hopeful that some of the creditors’ perspectives on additional revenues and growth materialize to help offset considerable downside risks balancing long-term structural deficits in the Fiscal Plan”.

PUBLICIDAD

In an 81-page document, the Board pointed out that, among other things, their “actions to proactively manage government spending have resulted in surpluses of ~$8.3B in FY2018-2020, which have flowed through to the Government’s cash position and therefore are a core element of the November proposal”.

For the bondholders group, the PSA announced February is not only “the fastest way” for the island to emerge from the restructuring process and to regain critical access to financial markets – while also achieving independence from the oversight of the FOMB (Fiscal Oversight Management Board)”.

Both the Ad Hoc group and the Board published their documents last Saturday when the fiscal entity assured that negotiations with Puerto Rico creditors under the mediation mechanism established by Judge Laura Taylor Swain continue.

Ad Hoc: “Flawed Economic Inputs”

According to the Ad Hoc group, the Certified Fiscal Plan”significantly understates future tax revenue, surplus, and debt capacity of Puerto Rico because it relies on highly flawed economic inputs” and add as an example that FY2021 actual general fund collections are already 26 percent higher than projected in Fiscal Plan certified by the Board.

However, both the government and the Board have warned that most of those funds are actually the result of postponed tax payments and bills that should have been paid last fiscal year and were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In contrast, with its new proposal, the Board seeks a larger cut than that agreed upon last February, reducing the extension of the bonds to 20 years, as well as the amount that the government will have to separate each year to pay the public debt.

PUBLICIDAD

Considering how much money states separate for debt payment, the Board seeks that Puerto Rico commits about 8.6 cents of every dollar that enters the central government to pay the bondholders, last February it was about 9.2 cents of a dollar.

The Ad Hoc group states that the “debt contemplated as part of the PSA fully amortizes in only 20 years, an unheard-of assumption in municipal finance” questioning the use of outdated Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projections and asking why the certified fiscal plan “does not properly reflect the impact of local and federal stimulus packages available to Puerto Rico to combat the COVID-19 pandemic”.

By last February, the Board sought to make the annual payment to bondholders totaling about $1.5 billion, the proposal released by the entity last November points to annual debt service of $1.05 billion.

In the case of debt maturity, the Board said that data collected from the municipal market indicate that General Obligations tend to have shorter maturities, between 15 and 20 years, as would be the case of Utah and Hawaii, respectively.

For the bondholders, the central government can sustain a debt service of between $1.387 billion and $1.715 billion, based on Moody’s Investors Service estimates, published on May 12, 2020.

The Board’s Position

According to the fiscal agency, Hurricane María, the January earthquakes, and the coronavirus pandemic have only marked one reality: “the stark difference between the economic performance in Puerto Rico versus the US mainland”.

The Board noted that over the past 13 years, the gross product of Puerto Ricocontracted ~20 percent, “a period in which the US mainland grew by 23 percent”.

PUBLICIDAD

”Mortgage delinquencies in Puerto Rico are spiking again,” said the Board mentioning one of the indicators that shows that the island is recovering more slowly from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the entity, one of the main reasons for its conservative projections is that the government has not fully implemented the fiscal reforms required. However, the Board acknowledged that “recent experience suggests that efficiency and service delivery are at risk due to challenges in government implementation” due to the challenges posed by the implementation of the reform agenda. For example, the government should have implemented about 19 agency consolidation plans but has only implemented four plans.

With this backdrop, the Board argued that its mandate is not only to renegotiate with bondholders but to ensure other priorities provided in PROMESA, such as pensions and the proper functioning of government operations.