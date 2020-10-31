The island´s debt restructuring process stuck once again yesterday after communications strategist Justin Peterson, the new Board member appointed by President Donald Trump, walked out of the Oversight Board 21st public meeting, where the fiscal entity sought to pass a resolution to resume negotiations with creditors.

Yesterday, during the last Board public meeting before Puerto Ricans vote a new governor and their counterparts on the mainland vote a new president, Peterson broke the quorum and stop his colleagues´ intention to approve a resolution seeking to resume negotiations with bondholders after the last mediation session failed.

Deficit despite measures and cuts

On this occasion, the Board´s Executive Director Natalie Jaresko sought the endorsement to resume negotiations with bondholders but based on the fiscal plan revised projections in, which in turn modified the projections in the plan of adjustment filed in court last February.

If negotiations with the bondholders failed, Jaresko’s request to the entity would also open the door for the Board to file an amended adjustment plan without their endorsement.

According to the Board’s new projections, the coronavirus pandemic and other factors such as changes to Act 154 of 2010, will reduce Treasury revenues. As a result, even with the proposed cuts to bondholders and modifying the benefits negotiated with pensioners, the government will be left with an annual deficit that could fluctuate between $500 million and $1 billion.

During the first part of the meeting, the first Board public meeting led by David Skeel as the entity´s new chairperson, cordiality reigned, and promises were made to increase transparency in the fiscal entity while reaffirming the interest of getting Puerto Rico out of the bankruptcy process.

The directors voted unanimously to change the process the Board uses to review government contracts and the hiring of a firm to recover improper pay