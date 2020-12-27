Washington - For the first time, the Center for a New Economy (CNE) will study the issue of Puerto Rico’s political future so that citizens can have informed debates about the consequences and meaning of each status alternative.

Miguel Soto Class, CNE president, thinks that, with the change of government in Washington and the beginning of a new term on the Island, “there is an opportunity to retake the agenda of Puerto Rico” in the federal capital.

The reconstruction process and the disbursement of funds, initiatives to strengthen the economy, the debt restructuring process, addressing the institutional collapse on the island, and the status issue should top the list of priorities.

The CNE has issued reports on the public debt, the transformation of the power grid, and the Puerto Rico reconstruction process. Besides, for years, the CNE has also promoted initiatives regarding the importance of having a significant credit for citizens for earned income (EITC) and better access for the island to programs such as Medicaid.

“I believe that with Joe Biden (president-elect) we are going to have a more open administration. Maybe they will help us unblock reconstruction funds, but part of the problem is that, in Puerto Rico, things have not moved,” said Soto Class, whose study group opened an office in the federal capital two years ago, headed by Rosanna Torres.

For Soto Class, when lobbying in Washington, Puerto Rican authorities should press “with dignity and without complexes” for matters that are also a responsibility of the federal government. “We have to change the paradigm and go to Washington with realistic proposals,” he said.

Among the issues he insists are important to help move the economy and the government’s fiscal health, the CNE highlighted issues it has fought for such as the EITC, better access to Medicaid funds and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) on the island, an issue that the U.S. Supreme Court may decide to review.

Soto Class noted that after the catastrophe caused by Hurricane María, which resulted in nearly $100 billion in losses and some 2,975 deaths, there are now more than a few groups advocating for these issues in Washington.

As for the Oversight Board, Soto Class recalled that by February 10 the fiscal entity – with changes in its member that now include a Donald Trump representative - is supposed to propose the debt adjustment plan.

But, four and a half years after the approval of the PROMESA Act, he thinks it has become clear that the statute has not worked.

After having implemented public policy focused on austerity, without having restructured most of the debt and while the government has begun to meet its financial obligations again, “Puerto Rico’s economy is still in a state of fragility,” he said.

He thinks that even the Board may have seen this situation, and asked for more debt cuts, fearing that Puerto Rico “may fall into the second process of bankruptcy for being too optimistic in projecting the economy’s revenues and bondholders recovery. “PROMESA was the best measure that could have been approved, but it was not what Puerto Rico needed,” he added.

And amid this permanent crisis, he said, is the collapse of the island’s institutions, an issue that, beyond the government’s administrative problems, has been fueled by budget cuts. In 2019, cases of corruption and Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares stepping down showed that reality.

And during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Soto Class, there have been other examples such as the inefficiency of the Health Department.

The Status Issue

Just when some liberal Democrats see in the statehood for Puerto Rico proposal an option that will help them control the Senate in the future, Soto Class believes the CNE can offer a necessary “a cold analysis” of the status alternatives.

U.S. Senate leaders have held back the possibility of advancing a statehood proposal, which garnered won 52 percent of the votes in the November 3 local referendum. Soto Class agrees that it is too important an issue to push it forward with half the island against it. “That is why it is so important to have a movement that promotes clear definitions,” he said.

The CNE president affirmed that the status debate should no longer be a battle between partisan sectors and should respect the will of the people. “If in economic terms we are talking about a lost decade, in terms of status it´s been 40 years in the desert,” he added, adding that it is interesting that the younger people seem determined to want a change in status.

Soto Class suggested that a model for the debate can be found in the dialogue process that took place between 1989 and 1991, when the three registered political parties of the island back then, convened by Governor Rafael Hernández Colón and the interest of George Bush Sr. White House, came to Washington seeking for a congressionally approved referendum on Puerto Rico’s political future that would allow understanding the definitions and consequences of each status alternative.