Washington D. C. - Senate Democratic Majority Leader Charles Schumer ruled out today moving forward with any measure aimed at curbing aid to Puerto Rico.

Schumer’s office made this statement after the Democratic senator asked during a meeting with Manhattan community leaders if in seeking to demand the repeal of Act 22 - which attracts U.S. billionaires to the island trying to avoid federal contributions - the release of funds for the island should be conditioned.

According to a statement provided to El Nuevo Día, Schumer “does not support any curb on the disbursement of that aid, and does not support tying this aid to any policy change, including Act 22, a tax haven policy that he has long opposed.”

The statement adds that “since the day the hurricanes (Irma and María) struck Puerto Rico, Senator Schumer has fought tirelessly to deliver billions in aid that the island needs to rebuild, aid that the (Donald Trump) administration shamefully withheld.”

PUBLICIDAD

Schumer also said he is pushing for the Senate to incorporate the House proposal to fully extend the island’s access to the federal Child Tax Credit and to fund three-quarters of the Puerto Rican Earned Income Tax Credit because he believes these are measures that “will have a major impact on reducing child poverty in Puerto Rico.”

The Senate leader (New York) criticized Act 22 on Wednesday while reaffirming his determination not to support a bill in favor of Puerto Rico becoming the 51st state of the United States.

In December, Schumer had already told El Nuevo Día that the November 3 referendum - in which statehood obtained 52.5 percent of the vote - did not reflect the strong consensus required to advance a pro-statehood bill and added he was waiting for an agreement on a “fair” process on the island.

“There is no consensus, there is division,” said Schumer back then.